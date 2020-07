Amenities

dishwasher garage guest suite microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Almost new and ready to move in! This lovely 5 bedroom, 3 bath shows true quality home ownership. Master suite upstairs and guest suite downstairs for that next generation feel. Kitchen off the living area gives a comfy feel along with a formal dining for entertaining purposes. There is tons closet space! Don't wait! Come see! (Virtual Tour Link provided) Home is also for sale.