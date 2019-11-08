All apartments in Alvarado
Find more places like 603 Atchley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alvarado, TX
/
603 Atchley Avenue
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:41 PM

603 Atchley Avenue

603 West Atchley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

603 West Atchley Drive, Alvarado, TX 76009

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Home, 1/1, With Covered Porch in Alvarado Tx - Cozy home just right for a couple starting out or the couple who is ready to downsize. You will love the covered porch and ample backyard that is suitable for relaxation or entertaining. The quiet neighborhood gives feeling of isolation, but you are actually just minutes from downtown. In no time at all you can be at churches, schools, parks, stores and restaurants. Be sure to put this one on your must see list. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is Required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.

(RLNE5202042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Atchley Avenue have any available units?
603 Atchley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alvarado, TX.
What amenities does 603 Atchley Avenue have?
Some of 603 Atchley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Atchley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
603 Atchley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Atchley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 Atchley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 603 Atchley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 603 Atchley Avenue offers parking.
Does 603 Atchley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Atchley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Atchley Avenue have a pool?
No, 603 Atchley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 603 Atchley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 603 Atchley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Atchley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Atchley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Atchley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 603 Atchley Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXBurleson, TXMansfield, TXCleburne, TXMidlothian, TXCedar Hill, TXWaxahachie, TX
Benbrook, TXDuncanville, TXDeSoto, TXPecan Plantation, TXHaltom City, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXRichland Hills, TXHurst, TXSaginaw, TXWeatherford, TXAledo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
McLennan Community CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center