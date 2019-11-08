603 Atchley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy Home, 1/1, With Covered Porch in Alvarado Tx - Cozy home just right for a couple starting out or the couple who is ready to downsize. You will love the covered porch and ample backyard that is suitable for relaxation or entertaining. The quiet neighborhood gives feeling of isolation, but you are actually just minutes from downtown. In no time at all you can be at churches, schools, parks, stores and restaurants. Be sure to put this one on your must see list. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is Required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.



