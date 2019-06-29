104 Sunset Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 Bedroom Home with 2 Car Carport in Alvarado TX - This spacious home has recently been remodeled and has all the modern charm in a quiet neighborhood!! You do not want to miss out on this one! You will love the ship-lap on the ceiling and accent walls, as well as the updated flooring. The kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities are beautiful with updated paint and granite countertops. This home is just minutes from churches, parks, schools, dining, and it's just off I-35W. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non- refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject approval and additional pet fees, 2 free standing sheds are not included.



