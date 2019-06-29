All apartments in Alvarado
Alvarado, TX
104 Sunset Circle
Last updated June 29 2019

104 Sunset Circle

104 Sunset Circle · No Longer Available
Location

104 Sunset Circle, Alvarado, TX 76009

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home with 2 Car Carport in Alvarado TX - This spacious home has recently been remodeled and has all the modern charm in a quiet neighborhood!! You do not want to miss out on this one! You will love the ship-lap on the ceiling and accent walls, as well as the updated flooring. The kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities are beautiful with updated paint and granite countertops. This home is just minutes from churches, parks, schools, dining, and it's just off I-35W. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non- refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject approval and additional pet fees, 2 free standing sheds are not included.

(RLNE4823834)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

