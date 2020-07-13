Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

103 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Allen, TX

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
29 Units Available
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,042
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Voted as the "Best Place to Live" in the city, the Trails at Creekside Apartments in Allen, Texas blend a countryside location with a big city access.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
25 Units Available
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,144
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,558
1409 sqft
Located in the top-rated Allen ISD and minutes away from popular shopping, dining, and entertainment spots, our community delivers Allen, TX living to your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
$
17 Units Available
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1091 sqft
Invest in the excitement and energy at Hidden Creek Apartment Homes located in Allen, and just steps away from the 'Flare and Fun' of Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Twin Creeks
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive community features playground, two pools, 24-hour gym, pet park, basketball court and sand volleyball. Close to shops and dining but quiet location. Apartments have bathtubs and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
22 Units Available
Twin Creeks
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1262 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. Short-term leases available. Premium interior finishes and ample storage. Resort-style pool, spa and basketball court on-site. Large bark park. Ample closet space and in-unit fireplaces available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
17 Units Available
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1439 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom two-tone paint. On-site amenities include a conference room, swimming oasis and billiards table. By US Route 75. Near Twin Creeks Village for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
72 Units Available
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1117 sqft
Just minutes from Dallas. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring private patios or balconies, and kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
21 Units Available
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1301 sqft
A luxury community in the heart of Allen. Community features include a resident clubhouse, fantastic gym, and a resort-style pool. Short-term leases available. Controlled access. Modern interiors with ample space and storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
25 Units Available
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1023 sqft
Home should be somewhere you are excited to come back to. All of our amenities and in-home features are designed with your needs and wants in mind.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
27 Units Available
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1518 sqft
Luxurious units right near Watters Creek. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, granite counters and custom cabinetry. Enjoy a pool with spa, meeting room and entertainment area on site.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
58 Units Available
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge will change the way you look for an apartment home in the metroplex. You'll soon discover that living here in Allen is far more meaningful than simply being near Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
15 Units Available
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
936 sqft
301 Greenville is located in Allen and surrounded by some of the cities greatest attractions.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
$
21 Units Available
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
990 sqft
Welcome to Maple Trail Apartment Homes where you can experience true hospitality! Here we offer a great residential environment close to shopping, movies and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
$
122 Units Available
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1469 sqft
Welcome to Citron Allen Station Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Allen, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
30 Units Available
Craig Ranch
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Secure parking, a pool with cabanas, and stainless-steel appliances are just the beginning of the luxury details found at these apartments in McKinney. Moments from Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
41 Units Available
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1539 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a clubhouse, concierge, hot tub and garage parking. Residents can walk right over to the Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course. Units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookup and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
28 Units Available
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,031
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1315 sqft
Impressive designer finishes like 42-inch espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, and crown molding. Even more impressive amenities include lagoon-style pool with poolside kitchen, hot tub, movie theatre, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
39 Units Available
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Thornbury at Chase Oaks, a luxurious way of life.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
33 Units Available
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1378 sqft
Located along the Sam Rayburn Tollway and only moments from the Cinemark Allen, this community has shopping, entertainment and dining nearby. This green community features a clubhouse, 24-hour gym and pool. Hardwood flooring in units.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
991 sqft
Residents live in units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community also offers parking, pool, gym and BBQ grill. Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-75.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
42 Units Available
Eldorado
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$963
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
23 Units Available
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,197
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1618 sqft
Recently updated homes with grand oval soaking tubs, designer finishes and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy a playground, cyber cafe and bike storage. Near gorgeous Russell Creek Park. Close to Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
10 Units Available
Parkside at Craig Ranch
6130 Alma Rd, McKinney, TX
Studio
$1,010
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1144 sqft
Parkside at Craig Ranch is a unique community of McKinney, TX apartments, nestled in the center of an area that is perfect for everyone from families, to active adults and busy professionals.

July 2020 Allen Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Allen Rent Report. Allen rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Allen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Allen Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Allen Rent Report. Allen rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Allen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Allen rents held steady over the past month

Allen rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Allen stand at $1,257 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,561 for a two-bedroom. Allen's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Allen over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Allen

    As rents have fallen slightly in Allen, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Allen is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Allen's median two-bedroom rent of $1,561 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Allen fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Allen than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Allen is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

