Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Coming soon! This is a 2 story spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with central air/heat and a single garage. Refrigerator, dishwasher and stove are included. This is a corner lot with plenty of back yard and covered patio to entertain. There is even a bedroom upstairs that was converted to a closet so no need to worry about closet space here. This home should be ready to move in by mid July. This is a must see please call me to schedule an appointment