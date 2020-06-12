All apartments in Tellico Village
Find more places like 113 Cheeskogili Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tellico Village, TN
/
113 Cheeskogili Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:07 PM

113 Cheeskogili Way

113 Cheeskogili Way · (865) 408-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tellico Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

113 Cheeskogili Way, Tellico Village, TN 37774

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Come enjoy the peaceful setting of this beautiful Lakefront home. The wooded lot gives you privacy. The walk-out basement ranch has the warmth and charm of East Tennessee, with its natural wood siding on the back and the enclosed porch overlooking the lake. Inside the open floor plan and cathedral ceiling allows you room to move. Two bedrooms on main level and two bedrooms on lower level. Home also features a tie up dock on a quiet channel, main floor laundry, lower level family room, jacuzzi room, and two fireplaces (one gas and one log).

Please do not disturb tenants. Call the office today to schedule a viewing.

Property Owner Association Fees included in rent!

No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Cheeskogili Way have any available units?
113 Cheeskogili Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 Cheeskogili Way have?
Some of 113 Cheeskogili Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Cheeskogili Way currently offering any rent specials?
113 Cheeskogili Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Cheeskogili Way pet-friendly?
No, 113 Cheeskogili Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tellico Village.
Does 113 Cheeskogili Way offer parking?
Yes, 113 Cheeskogili Way does offer parking.
Does 113 Cheeskogili Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Cheeskogili Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Cheeskogili Way have a pool?
No, 113 Cheeskogili Way does not have a pool.
Does 113 Cheeskogili Way have accessible units?
No, 113 Cheeskogili Way does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Cheeskogili Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Cheeskogili Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Cheeskogili Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 113 Cheeskogili Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 113 Cheeskogili Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tellico Village 3 BedroomsTellico Village Apartments with Balcony
Tellico Village Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNCleveland, TNOak Ridge, TN
Maryville, TNSeymour, TNMaynardville, TN
Farragut, TNAthens, TNFairfield Glade, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Lee UniversityTennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity