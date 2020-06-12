113 Cheeskogili Way

Amenities

Come enjoy the peaceful setting of this beautiful Lakefront home. The wooded lot gives you privacy. The walk-out basement ranch has the warmth and charm of East Tennessee, with its natural wood siding on the back and the enclosed porch overlooking the lake. Inside the open floor plan and cathedral ceiling allows you room to move. Two bedrooms on main level and two bedrooms on lower level. Home also features a tie up dock on a quiet channel, main floor laundry, lower level family room, jacuzzi room, and two fireplaces (one gas and one log).



Please do not disturb tenants. Call the office today to schedule a viewing.



Property Owner Association Fees included in rent!



No Smoking