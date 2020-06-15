All apartments in Signal Mountain
Find more places like 922 James Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Signal Mountain, TN
/
922 James Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

922 James Blvd

922 James Boulevard · (423) 886-1300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Signal Mountain
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

922 James Boulevard, Signal Mountain, TN 37377

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 922 James Blvd · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Prime Signal Mountain Location!! - Prime Signal Mountain Location! This charming, remodeled apartment in the heart of Signal Mountain has a nice porch overlooking the golf course of Signal Mountain Golf and Country Club! You cannot beat this location! This apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, all kitchen appliances, hardwoods throughout except kitchen. Washer and dryer included! Water included! Zoned for Thrasher Elementary and Signal Mountain Middle High School. Available 1st week of June! $1075 monthly rent. $975 security deposit. NO PETS! Call or text Mountain City Management Company 423-309-1671.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5793638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 James Blvd have any available units?
922 James Blvd has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 922 James Blvd have?
Some of 922 James Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 James Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
922 James Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 James Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 922 James Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Mountain.
Does 922 James Blvd offer parking?
No, 922 James Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 922 James Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 James Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 James Blvd have a pool?
No, 922 James Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 922 James Blvd have accessible units?
No, 922 James Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 922 James Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 James Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 922 James Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 James Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 922 James Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Signal Mountain 2 BedroomsSignal Mountain 3 Bedrooms
Signal Mountain Apartments with BalconySignal Mountain Apartments with Gym
Signal Mountain Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chattanooga, TNCleveland, TNSoddy-Daisy, TN
Collegedale, TNRed Bank, TNManchester, TN
Athens, TNEast Ridge, TNRossville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Adventist UniversityLee University
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity