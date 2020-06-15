922 James Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Prime Signal Mountain Location!! - Prime Signal Mountain Location! This charming, remodeled apartment in the heart of Signal Mountain has a nice porch overlooking the golf course of Signal Mountain Golf and Country Club! You cannot beat this location! This apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, all kitchen appliances, hardwoods throughout except kitchen. Washer and dryer included! Water included! Zoned for Thrasher Elementary and Signal Mountain Middle High School. Available 1st week of June! $1075 monthly rent. $975 security deposit. NO PETS! Call or text Mountain City Management Company 423-309-1671.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5793638)