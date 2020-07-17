8278 Meadow Vale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3BD/2.5BA + Bonus Room! Available NOW: Move In Ready!! Pets Welcome!!! - 3BD/2.5BA + Bonus Room! Spacious and comfortable. 2,262 SF. Freshly painted - interior and exterior. All NEW carpeting and flooring, blinds and refrigerator. Master down. Refinished tub, shower and vanity top in the master bath. Fully fenced with 2 car garage. Pets are welcome with the owner's approval; fees apply. 1-year lease: $ 1,750; 2-year lease: $ 1,695. All applicants must qualify as per CLPM. Call/text 901-652-9131 to schedule a showing. Move in ready and available NOW!



(RLNE5860183)