Home
/
Shelby County, TN
/
8278 Meadow Vale Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

8278 Meadow Vale Drive

8278 Meadow Vale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8278 Meadow Vale Drive, Shelby County, TN 38125
Lakes of Forest Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3BD/2.5BA + Bonus Room! Available NOW: Move In Ready!! Pets Welcome!!! - 3BD/2.5BA + Bonus Room! Spacious and comfortable. 2,262 SF. Freshly painted - interior and exterior. All NEW carpeting and flooring, blinds and refrigerator. Master down. Refinished tub, shower and vanity top in the master bath. Fully fenced with 2 car garage. Pets are welcome with the owner's approval; fees apply. 1-year lease: $ 1,750; 2-year lease: $ 1,695. All applicants must qualify as per CLPM. Call/text 901-652-9131 to schedule a showing. Move in ready and available NOW!

(RLNE5860183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8278 Meadow Vale Drive have any available units?
8278 Meadow Vale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shelby County, TN.
What amenities does 8278 Meadow Vale Drive have?
Some of 8278 Meadow Vale Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8278 Meadow Vale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8278 Meadow Vale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8278 Meadow Vale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8278 Meadow Vale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8278 Meadow Vale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8278 Meadow Vale Drive offers parking.
Does 8278 Meadow Vale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8278 Meadow Vale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8278 Meadow Vale Drive have a pool?
No, 8278 Meadow Vale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8278 Meadow Vale Drive have accessible units?
No, 8278 Meadow Vale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8278 Meadow Vale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8278 Meadow Vale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8278 Meadow Vale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8278 Meadow Vale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
