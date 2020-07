Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Model Home with NEW everything! This was the model home for this neighborhood and has upgraded everything! Just repainted and reconditioned! Great Room has a 30 foot ceiling with a Stone Fireplace that goes all the way up the wall! Master bedroom Suite down stairs! Two more bedrooms and a Forth Bedroom/Bonus Room upstairs! Two story entrance with Iron Handrail! Hardwood Floors! Loft overlooking Great Room! Iron entry gates to the back yard! This is really a Beautiful Home! Owner/Broker