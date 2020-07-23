All apartments in Shelby County
3837 Wind Valley Dr.
Location

3837 Wind Valley Drive, Shelby County, TN 38125
Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Four bedroom, two and a half bathroom house for rent located near Southwind, at 3837 Wind Valley. Monthly rent is $1,300, and there is a $1,300 required security deposit.

Pets are subject to owner approval, and a $250, nonrefundable pet deposit. In addition, tenant will be assessed a monthly pet fee of $10/animal.

Application fee is $35.00. Anyone over the age of 18 intending on living on the premises will need to be on the application and lease. We are looking for someone with a good rental history, with no recent bankruptcies or evictions. Monthly income needs to be 3 times the rent amount (after taxes).

For more information or to schedule a showing, please call Bluff City Properties (901)308-1961.

No email inquiries, please.

(RLNE5923595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
