3837 Wind Valley Dr.

Unit Amenities oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/01/20 Four bedroom, two and a half bathroom house for rent located near Southwind, at 3837 Wind Valley. Monthly rent is $1,300, and there is a $1,300 required security deposit.



Pets are subject to owner approval, and a $250, nonrefundable pet deposit. In addition, tenant will be assessed a monthly pet fee of $10/animal.



Application fee is $35.00. Anyone over the age of 18 intending on living on the premises will need to be on the application and lease. We are looking for someone with a good rental history, with no recent bankruptcies or evictions. Monthly income needs to be 3 times the rent amount (after taxes).



For more information or to schedule a showing, please call Bluff City Properties (901)308-1961.



No email inquiries, please.



