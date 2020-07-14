Integra Hills Preserve Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities conference room car charging clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly trash valet accessible 24hr maintenance business center car wash area cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet cafe new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

As of June 1, 2020 we will be re-instating onsite tours by appointment only. There are additional measures we are taking with respect to maintaining a safe social distancing guideline that will be reviewed with you when you make your appointment with our onsite team. Please contact our office to schedule your tour with us, thank you!





Take a peek inside Integra Hills Preserve. Our upscale Ooltewah, Tennessee, apartment homes offer you a vibrant living experience only moments from Little Debbie Parkway. We provide you with stellar interiors and spacious floor plans. Our apartments are available in one, two, and three bedrooms.



A saltwater swimming pool, extensive fitness center, and palatial resident clubhouse are among the many amenities offered at Integra Hills Preserve.