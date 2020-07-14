All apartments in Ooltewah
Find more places like Integra Hills Preserve Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ooltewah, TN
/
Integra Hills Preserve Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:02 AM

Integra Hills Preserve Apartments

9100 Integra Preserve Ct · (423) 380-1071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ooltewah
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9100 Integra Preserve Ct, Ooltewah, TN 37363

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-28 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,073

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Unit 6-122 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,087

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Unit 5-106 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,087

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-244 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,707

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-202 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Integra Hills Preserve Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
trash valet
accessible
24hr maintenance
business center
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
As of June 1, 2020 we will be re-instating onsite tours by appointment only. There are additional measures we are taking with respect to maintaining a safe social distancing guideline that will be reviewed with you when you make your appointment with our onsite team. Please contact our office to schedule your tour with us, thank you!


Take a peek inside Integra Hills Preserve. Our upscale Ooltewah, Tennessee, apartment homes offer you a vibrant living experience only moments from Little Debbie Parkway. We provide you with stellar interiors and spacious floor plans. Our apartments are available in one, two, and three bedrooms.\n\n A saltwater swimming pool, extensive fitness center, and palatial resident clubhouse are among the many amenities offered at Integra Hills Preserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75/person
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $199 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $25/month valet trash; $3.50/month pest control; $5/month amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 for 1 pet; $550 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: $100 lb weight limit; no aggressive breeds (listed in our rental policy)
Parking Details: Parking is first come first serve. Other.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month; Detached garage: $160/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Integra Hills Preserve Apartments have any available units?
Integra Hills Preserve Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,073 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Integra Hills Preserve Apartments have?
Some of Integra Hills Preserve Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Integra Hills Preserve Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Integra Hills Preserve Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Integra Hills Preserve Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Integra Hills Preserve Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Integra Hills Preserve Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Integra Hills Preserve Apartments offers parking.
Does Integra Hills Preserve Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Integra Hills Preserve Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Integra Hills Preserve Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Integra Hills Preserve Apartments has a pool.
Does Integra Hills Preserve Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Integra Hills Preserve Apartments has accessible units.
Does Integra Hills Preserve Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Integra Hills Preserve Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Integra Hills Preserve Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Integra Hills Preserve Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Integra Hills Preserve Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Integra Hills Apartment Homes
9198 Integra Hills Ln
Ooltewah, TN 37363
Legends at White Oak
9211 Lawford Way
Ooltewah, TN 37363

Similar Pages

Ooltewah 1 BedroomsOoltewah 2 Bedrooms
Ooltewah Apartments with GymOoltewah Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ooltewah Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chattanooga, TNCleveland, TNSoddy-Daisy, TNCollegedale, TN
Red Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TNRome, GA
Athens, TNEast Ridge, TNRossville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Adventist UniversityLee University
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity