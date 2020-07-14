Integra Hills Preserve Apartments

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75/person
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $199 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $25/month valet trash; $3.50/month pest control; $5/month amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 for 1 pet; $550 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: $100 lb weight limit; no aggressive breeds (listed in our rental policy)
Parking Details: Parking is first come first serve. Other.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month; Detached garage: $160/month