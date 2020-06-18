All apartments in Oak Ridge
304 E Forest Lane

304 West Forest Lane · (865) 482-9990
Location

304 West Forest Lane, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1788 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
For more information, contact Wendy Hohman at (865) 776-2667. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/knoxville/1113275 to view more pictures of this property. Large 3 bedroom 2 full baths. Enlarged porch room with new flooring .Full unfinished basement. New washer/dryer. Newer ( 2 1/2 yrs) stainless: microwave, dishwasher, and gas stove. Lots of big kitchen cabinets; huge pantry. All neutrally colored rooms. Upgraded baths. Two car carport, fully fenced back yard. $1400, pet ok with $1400 deposit.Available May 1. Credit report, references

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 E Forest Lane have any available units?
304 E Forest Lane has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 304 E Forest Lane have?
Some of 304 E Forest Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 E Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
304 E Forest Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 E Forest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 E Forest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 304 E Forest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 304 E Forest Lane does offer parking.
Does 304 E Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 E Forest Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 E Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 304 E Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 304 E Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 304 E Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 304 E Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 E Forest Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 E Forest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 E Forest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
