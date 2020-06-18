304 E Forest Lane

Amenities

For more information, contact Wendy Hohman at (865) 776-2667. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/knoxville/1113275 to view more pictures of this property. Large 3 bedroom 2 full baths. Enlarged porch room with new flooring .Full unfinished basement. New washer/dryer. Newer ( 2 1/2 yrs) stainless: microwave, dishwasher, and gas stove. Lots of big kitchen cabinets; huge pantry. All neutrally colored rooms. Upgraded baths. Two car carport, fully fenced back yard. $1400, pet ok with $1400 deposit.Available May 1. Credit report, references