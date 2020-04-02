All apartments in Loudon
Find more places like 1047 Carding Machine Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loudon, TN
/
1047 Carding Machine Rd.
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:47 PM

1047 Carding Machine Rd.

1047 Carding Machine Road · (865) 262-8858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1047 Carding Machine Road, Loudon, TN 37774

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1047 Carding Machine Rd. · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1348 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a living room, family room and utility room with washer/dryer hookups. The kitchen has abundant storage within the beautiful grey cabinets and comes with the refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. The backyard is complemented by a large deck, storage shed and a fenced in dog area. The interior has fresh paint throughout, the bathrooms have new tile floors, new windows and the exterior has new gutters and a new roof.

(RLNE4547325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 Carding Machine Rd. have any available units?
1047 Carding Machine Rd. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1047 Carding Machine Rd. have?
Some of 1047 Carding Machine Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 Carding Machine Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1047 Carding Machine Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 Carding Machine Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1047 Carding Machine Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1047 Carding Machine Rd. offer parking?
No, 1047 Carding Machine Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1047 Carding Machine Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 Carding Machine Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 Carding Machine Rd. have a pool?
No, 1047 Carding Machine Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1047 Carding Machine Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1047 Carding Machine Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 Carding Machine Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1047 Carding Machine Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1047 Carding Machine Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1047 Carding Machine Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1047 Carding Machine Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNCleveland, TNOak Ridge, TNMaryville, TN
Seymour, TNMaynardville, TNFarragut, TN
Tellico Village, TNAthens, TNFairfield Glade, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Lee UniversityTennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity