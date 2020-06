Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath home on Stonebridge Golf Course in Lakeland. - Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath home on Stonebridge Golf Course in Lakeland. This home offers easy access to shopping and I-40. Inside you will find stainless steel appliances including fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, hardwood floors, fresh neutral paint, formal dining room, and laundry room. The back yard has a large deck and storage shed. Call for your showing today; this one won't last long.



