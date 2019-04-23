All apartments in Knoxville
7635 Chatham Circle Northwest
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

7635 Chatham Circle Northwest

7635 Chatham Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7635 Chatham Circle Northwest, Knoxville, TN 37909

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Summer Move-in Special! $500 off the first month's rent and waived application & admin fees (up to a $290 value!) if lease signed before June 30th! This charming duplex is located in a quiet, walkable neighborhood in the convenient West Knoxville area. The spacious interior features stylish and durable wood-look laminate flooring in the living room and eye-catching details in every room, from the gorgeous wainscoting and brick mantle fireplace, to the corbels and shutters framing the picture window in the upstairs landing. The functional layout includes plenty of storage, a powder room downstairs, two large bedrooms and upstairs laundry, and much more. Complete with a covered carport and outdoor patio, this home truly has it all. Inquire to schedule your self-guided showing today, or view our 3D virtual tour at the following link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GnbVuJXNvhr

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7635 Chatham Circle Northwest have any available units?
7635 Chatham Circle Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Knoxville, TN.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7635 Chatham Circle Northwest have?
Some of 7635 Chatham Circle Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7635 Chatham Circle Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
7635 Chatham Circle Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7635 Chatham Circle Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 7635 Chatham Circle Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 7635 Chatham Circle Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 7635 Chatham Circle Northwest does offer parking.
Does 7635 Chatham Circle Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7635 Chatham Circle Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7635 Chatham Circle Northwest have a pool?
No, 7635 Chatham Circle Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 7635 Chatham Circle Northwest have accessible units?
No, 7635 Chatham Circle Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 7635 Chatham Circle Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7635 Chatham Circle Northwest has units with dishwashers.
