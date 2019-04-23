7635 Chatham Circle Northwest

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Summer Move-in Special! $500 off the first month's rent and waived application & admin fees (up to a $290 value!) if lease signed before June 30th! This charming duplex is located in a quiet, walkable neighborhood in the convenient West Knoxville area. The spacious interior features stylish and durable wood-look laminate flooring in the living room and eye-catching details in every room, from the gorgeous wainscoting and brick mantle fireplace, to the corbels and shutters framing the picture window in the upstairs landing. The functional layout includes plenty of storage, a powder room downstairs, two large bedrooms and upstairs laundry, and much more. Complete with a covered carport and outdoor patio, this home truly has it all. Inquire to schedule your self-guided showing today, or view our 3D virtual tour at the following link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GnbVuJXNvhr