Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Studio Apartment Available!!

Located in South Knoxville near Downtown, UT, and the interstate!

- Quiet community

- 600 square feet of living space

- Locking storage closet

- Private Patio

- Recently renovated

- Open floor plan

- Pet friendly



Rent: $600

Security Deposit: $600



Housing vouchers are accepted!



For questions, please contact the office at (865)233-0965 or call/text (865)978-0734!



You can apply online by visiting https://oandmholdings.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Updated brick apartments located right off Chapman Highway! Close to downtown Knoxville and the University of Tennessee!