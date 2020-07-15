3330 E Emory Rd 7316

Amenities
Unit 7316 Available 08/01/20 New convenient condo for rent - Property Id: 111894
Convenient new condos for rent, #7316. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms with a one car garage. Stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave oven. Luxury wood flooring throughout the home. Convenient Emory Road location with easy access to the interstate and shopping. No smoking and no animals. The owners mow the grass! Contact Gayle at 865-474-0357. Available 8-01-20
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111894
Property Id 111894
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5913356)