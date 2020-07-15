3330 E Emory Rd 7316

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Unit 7316 Available 08/01/20 New convenient condo for rent - Property Id: 111894



Convenient new condos for rent, #7316. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms with a one car garage. Stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave oven. Luxury wood flooring throughout the home. Convenient Emory Road location with easy access to the interstate and shopping. No smoking and no animals. The owners mow the grass! Contact Gayle at 865-474-0357. Available 8-01-20

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111894

Property Id 111894



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5913356)