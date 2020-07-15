All apartments in Knox County
3330 E Emory Rd 7316
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

3330 E Emory Rd 7316

3330 East Emory Road · No Longer Available
Location

3330 East Emory Road, Knox County, TN 37918

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit 7316 Available 08/01/20 New convenient condo for rent - Property Id: 111894

Convenient new condos for rent, #7316. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms with a one car garage. Stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave oven. Luxury wood flooring throughout the home. Convenient Emory Road location with easy access to the interstate and shopping. No smoking and no animals. The owners mow the grass! Contact Gayle at 865-474-0357. Available 8-01-20
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111894
Property Id 111894

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5913356)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 E Emory Rd 7316 have any available units?
3330 E Emory Rd 7316 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Knox County, TN.
What amenities does 3330 E Emory Rd 7316 have?
Some of 3330 E Emory Rd 7316's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 E Emory Rd 7316 currently offering any rent specials?
3330 E Emory Rd 7316 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 E Emory Rd 7316 pet-friendly?
No, 3330 E Emory Rd 7316 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knox County.
Does 3330 E Emory Rd 7316 offer parking?
Yes, 3330 E Emory Rd 7316 offers parking.
Does 3330 E Emory Rd 7316 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3330 E Emory Rd 7316 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 E Emory Rd 7316 have a pool?
No, 3330 E Emory Rd 7316 does not have a pool.
Does 3330 E Emory Rd 7316 have accessible units?
No, 3330 E Emory Rd 7316 does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 E Emory Rd 7316 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3330 E Emory Rd 7316 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3330 E Emory Rd 7316 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3330 E Emory Rd 7316 does not have units with air conditioning.
