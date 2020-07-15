280 S Peters Rd

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Wonderful office space available for $2500/month conveniently located on South Peters Rd just off of Kingston Pike. 3300 sq ft with 2450 finished space beautifully updated and ready to go. Another 850 of nice storage space in basement. Office space upstairs and down with separate entrances. Several private offices, 2 1/2 baths, nice open space at entrance and in basement for additional office space or waiting area. Traffic count is 16,000+ per day for amazing visibility! Circular drive in front for easy access to entrance and plenty of additional parking in back. If interested, call D & K Management at 865-988-4550 Ext 8 for a private showing!