Knox County, TN
280 S Peters Rd
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

280 S Peters Rd

280 South Peters Road · (865) 988-4550
Location

280 South Peters Road, Knox County, TN 37923

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 2.5 Bath · 3300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location! Wonderful office space available for $2500/month conveniently located on South Peters Rd just off of Kingston Pike. 3300 sq ft with 2450 finished space beautifully updated and ready to go. Another 850 of nice storage space in basement. Office space upstairs and down with separate entrances. Several private offices, 2 1/2 baths, nice open space at entrance and in basement for additional office space or waiting area. Traffic count is 16,000+ per day for amazing visibility! Circular drive in front for easy access to entrance and plenty of additional parking in back. If interested, call D & K Management at 865-988-4550 Ext 8 for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 S Peters Rd have any available units?
280 S Peters Rd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 280 S Peters Rd have?
Some of 280 S Peters Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 S Peters Rd currently offering any rent specials?
280 S Peters Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 S Peters Rd pet-friendly?
No, 280 S Peters Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knox County.
Does 280 S Peters Rd offer parking?
Yes, 280 S Peters Rd offers parking.
Does 280 S Peters Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 S Peters Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 S Peters Rd have a pool?
No, 280 S Peters Rd does not have a pool.
Does 280 S Peters Rd have accessible units?
No, 280 S Peters Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 280 S Peters Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 S Peters Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 280 S Peters Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 280 S Peters Rd has units with air conditioning.
