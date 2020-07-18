Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets fire pit hot tub

1312 Judy Reagan Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3/4 Bd - 2.5 Ba Brick 2-Story Single Family Home in West Knoxville! - Beautiful 3/4 Bd - 2.5 Ba Brick 2-Story Single Family Home located in Hawks Landing subdivision off Middlebrook pike in West Knoxville! This home offers an open floor plan with like new paint throughout, nice hardwood floors in the main areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Nice kitchen with island and lots of cabinet space, sparkling appliances and breakfast nook. Spacious living room with gas fireplace. Large master suite with cathedral ceiling, spa tub, separate standup shower, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Bonus room with/skylight over garage that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Over-sized attached 2-Car garage. Fenced back yard with large deck and paver patio with fire pit. Convenient location! Monthly rent includes lawn care. Small pet OK upon management approval and paid pet fee.



For more information about this property and other available rental properties, please visit our website at www.apexknox.com.



To schedule a showing of the property, please call 865-934-0968. We are NOT located onsite.



AVAILABLE AROUND AUGUST 1ST!



12-Month Lease | $40-Application Fee



School Information:

Ball Camp Elementary

Karns Middle

Hardin Valley Academy High



Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the link below.

http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2411140)