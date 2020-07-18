All apartments in Knox County
1312 Judy Reagan Lane
1312 Judy Reagan Lane

1312 Judy Reagan Lane · (865) 934-0968
Location

1312 Judy Reagan Lane, Knox County, TN 37931

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1312 Judy Reagan Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1896 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
hot tub
1312 Judy Reagan Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3/4 Bd - 2.5 Ba Brick 2-Story Single Family Home in West Knoxville! - Beautiful 3/4 Bd - 2.5 Ba Brick 2-Story Single Family Home located in Hawks Landing subdivision off Middlebrook pike in West Knoxville! This home offers an open floor plan with like new paint throughout, nice hardwood floors in the main areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Nice kitchen with island and lots of cabinet space, sparkling appliances and breakfast nook. Spacious living room with gas fireplace. Large master suite with cathedral ceiling, spa tub, separate standup shower, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Bonus room with/skylight over garage that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Over-sized attached 2-Car garage. Fenced back yard with large deck and paver patio with fire pit. Convenient location! Monthly rent includes lawn care. Small pet OK upon management approval and paid pet fee.

For more information about this property and other available rental properties, please visit our website at www.apexknox.com.

To schedule a showing of the property, please call 865-934-0968. We are NOT located onsite.

AVAILABLE AROUND AUGUST 1ST!

12-Month Lease | $40-Application Fee

School Information:
Ball Camp Elementary
Karns Middle
Hardin Valley Academy High

Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the link below.
http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

