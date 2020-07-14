All apartments in Johnson City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Miller Crest Apartment Homes

1000 Savignon Ct · (423) 455-8211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Savignon Ct, Johnson City, TN 37604

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1058 · Avail. Aug 28

$779

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1056 · Avail. Aug 21

$879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 959 sqft

Unit 1075 · Avail. Aug 8

$879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 959 sqft

Unit 1050 · Avail. Aug 26

$909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Miller Crest Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
online portal
package receiving
You belong among the luxury and beauty of Miller Crest. Situated on over 25 acres of picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy more than just a scenic view. The ease of living will astound you. Expect to be impressed by the immaculate community, updated interiors, and exceptional service. Well-designed floor plans feature a wealth of storage, private patios, and spacious rooms. You will love the convenience of our desirable location, yet you will feel as though you are set apart in a country retreat. From the moment you see it, you’ll feel like you are where you belong …Welcome home to Miller Crest — Johnsons City’s premier apartment community! Miller Crest is a pet-friendly apartment community that includes an on-site dog park. The community also features a secluded swimming pool and sun deck, a picnic pavilion with grill area, and a playground. Miller Crest is a green community with access to public transportation. Relax in our clubhouse next to the fireplace, or enjoy the view from your private balcony or patio. Visit today and discover why you belong at Miller Crest.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $149.00 app/admin fee
Deposit: $199 non-refunable or $800 refunable
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
Dogs
fee: $350
Cats
fee: $350
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Miller Crest Apartment Homes have any available units?
Miller Crest Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $779 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Miller Crest Apartment Homes have?
Some of Miller Crest Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Miller Crest Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Miller Crest Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Miller Crest Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Miller Crest Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Miller Crest Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Miller Crest Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Miller Crest Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Miller Crest Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Miller Crest Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Miller Crest Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Miller Crest Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Miller Crest Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Miller Crest Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Miller Crest Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Miller Crest Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Miller Crest Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
