Miller Crest Apartment Homes

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center online portal package receiving

You belong among the luxury and beauty of Miller Crest. Situated on over 25 acres of picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy more than just a scenic view. The ease of living will astound you. Expect to be impressed by the immaculate community, updated interiors, and exceptional service. Well-designed floor plans feature a wealth of storage, private patios, and spacious rooms. You will love the convenience of our desirable location, yet you will feel as though you are set apart in a country retreat. From the moment you see it, you’ll feel like you are where you belong …Welcome home to Miller Crest — Johnsons City’s premier apartment community! Miller Crest is a pet-friendly apartment community that includes an on-site dog park. The community also features a secluded swimming pool and sun deck, a picnic pavilion with grill area, and a playground. Miller Crest is a green community with access to public transportation. Relax in our clubhouse next to the fireplace, or enjoy the view from your private balcony or patio. Visit today and discover why you belong at Miller Crest.