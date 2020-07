Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments internet access package receiving playground volleyball court

Homes at the Haven at Knob Creek are loaded with all the amenities you want. Features such as open floor plans, vaulted ceilings, roman tubs and spacious dressing closets provide character and luxury. Residents love the private patios and balconies and separate laundry rooms. Comfortable and spacious, The Haven at Knob Creek is certain to become your special place.