3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 AM
19 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Johnson City, TN
Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
Mountain Home
65 Units Available
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Arch this isnt your ordinary student housing community near East Tennessee State University.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
$
3 Units Available
Stoneybrook Heights Apartments
512 Swadley Rd, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$665
1026 sqft
Choose just the right size from our beautifully maintained 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
7 Units Available
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$785
1019 sqft
You can't find a more beautiful view in Johnson City than at Blue Ridge Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped property includes 2 separate playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and Picnic Areas with BBQ grills.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
379 Preservation Cir
379 Preservation Cir, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath near ETSU - Property Id: 295898 Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Johnson City, TN. Located about 4 minutes from Downtown and 7 to 8 minutes from the ETSU Campus. Family friendly neighborhood. Fenced in backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1601 Cherokee Road
1601 Cherokee Road, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1704 sqft
1601 Cherokee Rd - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house features a split floor plan with over-sized master bedroom and two more bedrooms separated by the dining room. Conveniently located minutes from restaurants and shopping. .
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
402 Ketron Lane
402 Ketron Lane, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1152 sqft
402 Ketron Lane Johnson City, TN 37601 - Three-bedroom, one bathroom one level home with an additional room that could be used as a den or an extra bedroom. The home is situated on a large double lot, with a partially fenced back yard.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1411 E Chilhowie Ave
1411 East Chilhowie Avenue, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
3BR/1BA cottage-style, 1-level house. Spacious. Ideal for small family. Available for rent immediately. All new updates. Quiet neighborhood. Near Civitan & Rotary Parks. All appliances included with the exception of washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Johnson City
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
130 Pine Knot
130 Pine Knot, Elizabethton, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1560 sqft
130 Pine Knot, Johnson City, TN 37604 - Great location for this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the Milligan area of Johnson City with oversized rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Johnson City
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
346 Eastland Drive
346 Eastland Drive, Kingsport, TN
346 Eastland Drive Kingsport, TN 37664 - Very nice and spacious 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom one level ranch home with finished basement. Kitchen fully stocked with all appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
672 Lakeside Dock Drive
672 Lakeside Dock Drive, Sullivan County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1632 sqft
672 Lakeside Dock Drive Kingsport, TN 37663 - Great Rental Either Unfurnished or Fully Furnished Lake Front Extremely beautiful view of the lake and shoreline. This property has that natural simple feelinga cozy place to call home.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
816 Hamilton Road
816 Hamilton Rd, Sullivan County, TN
816 Hamilton Road Blountville, TN 37617 - This custom built rental is spacious with 2 master suites! Immediate access to Boone Lake and HOA dock. Stone fireplace, custom cabinets, granite counters.
Results within 10 miles of Johnson City
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1314 Putnam Street
1314 Putman Street, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1492 sqft
1314 Putnam Street Kingsport, TN 37660 - Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the well-established Sevier Terrace neighborhood. Property is currently receiving some updates with new paint throughout and will be receiving a very deep cleaning.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hickory Hills
1 Unit Available
4533 Ronald Drive
4533 Ronald Drive, Kingsport, TN
4533 Ronald Drive Available 07/01/20 4533 Ronald Drive Kingsport, TN 37664 - Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in quiet Cooks Valley neighborhood. No carpet. New granite countertops and subway tile backsplash.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
2001 Hermitage
2001 Hermitage Drive, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1425 sqft
2001 Hermitage Drive, Kingsport, TN - NO PETS and NO SMOKERS per owner request. Beautiful one level home in Greenacres area near Johnson Elementary. Three bedrooms, 2 baths, open concept. No basement or attic storage.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
120 Raceday Center Drive
120 Raceday Center Drive, Bristol, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1840 sqft
These 3Â bedroom condo suites offer all the excitement of Bristol and Bristol Motor Speedway without ever having to worry about parking. These condo suites are approximately 800 feet from the entrance of BMS.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
218 Talon Private Drive
218 Talon Private Drive, Sullivan County, TN
218 Talon Private Drive Blountville, TN 37617 - Have you been searching for a home with a substantial amount of space for your family? This Split Foyer style home has almost 2,000 finished square ft. 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3245 Atoka Ln
3245 Atoka Lane, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$795
864 sqft
3br one level home in Kingsport city - Please, serious inquires only. Must have $25 application fee and full deposit of $795 immediately available. Sorry but Section 8 not accepted. Photo ID and proof of income must be provided with application.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
4145 Skyland Drive
4145 Skyland Drive, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4145 Skyland Drive in Kingsport. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
1733 Jefferson Avenue
1733 Jefferson Avenue, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$795
1234 sqft
1733 Jefferson Avenue Available 11/01/19 1733 Jefferson Avenue Kingsport, TN 37664 - This remodeled cottage is in move in condition. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Has all Kitchen appliances. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookup.
