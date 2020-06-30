109 W. Maple Street 2

Amenities
Awesome 1 Bd Apt - Tree Streets! Walk downtown! - Property Id: 207453
Large one bedroom apartment for rent in a charming and recently renovated 4 unit historic building. This apartment has a private entrance.
Walk downtown to Johnson City's newest hot spots including breweries, restaurants, farmer's market and Founders Park. One mile from ETSU and 3 miles to JC Medical Center.
Available 7/17/2020
Apartment Description:
- Large one bedroom, one bath with tub and shower
- Hardwood floors with lots of natural light
- Ground floor unit, with porch and private entrance
- Newly painted
- Water, trash and sewer include
- WiFi at a reduced rate
No smoking or pets.
Washer and dryer will be installed in September 2020. Laundromat close by.
Credit check and application required.
Please call or text Shanon @ 510-414-9795 if interested. Thanks!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/109-w.-maple-street-johnson-city-tn-unit-2/207453
Property Id 207453
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5960485)