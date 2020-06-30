All apartments in Johnson City
109 W. Maple Street 2

109 West Maple Street · (510) 414-9795
Location

109 West Maple Street, Johnson City, TN 37604
South Side Johnson City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$625

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Awesome 1 Bd Apt - Tree Streets! Walk downtown! - Property Id: 207453

Large one bedroom apartment for rent in a charming and recently renovated 4 unit historic building. This apartment has a private entrance.

Walk downtown to Johnson City's newest hot spots including breweries, restaurants, farmer's market and Founders Park. One mile from ETSU and 3 miles to JC Medical Center.

Available 7/17/2020

Apartment Description:
- Large one bedroom, one bath with tub and shower
- Hardwood floors with lots of natural light
- Ground floor unit, with porch and private entrance
- Newly painted
- Water, trash and sewer include
- WiFi at a reduced rate

No smoking or pets.

Washer and dryer will be installed in September 2020. Laundromat close by.

Credit check and application required.

Please call or text Shanon @ 510-414-9795 if interested. Thanks!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/109-w.-maple-street-johnson-city-tn-unit-2/207453
Property Id 207453

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5960485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 W. Maple Street 2 have any available units?
109 W. Maple Street 2 has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 W. Maple Street 2 have?
Some of 109 W. Maple Street 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 W. Maple Street 2 currently offering any rent specials?
109 W. Maple Street 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 W. Maple Street 2 pet-friendly?
No, 109 W. Maple Street 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnson City.
Does 109 W. Maple Street 2 offer parking?
No, 109 W. Maple Street 2 does not offer parking.
Does 109 W. Maple Street 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 W. Maple Street 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 W. Maple Street 2 have a pool?
No, 109 W. Maple Street 2 does not have a pool.
Does 109 W. Maple Street 2 have accessible units?
No, 109 W. Maple Street 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 109 W. Maple Street 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 W. Maple Street 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 W. Maple Street 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 W. Maple Street 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
