109 W. Maple Street 2

Awesome 1 Bd Apt - Tree Streets! Walk downtown! - Property Id: 207453



Large one bedroom apartment for rent in a charming and recently renovated 4 unit historic building. This apartment has a private entrance.



Walk downtown to Johnson City's newest hot spots including breweries, restaurants, farmer's market and Founders Park. One mile from ETSU and 3 miles to JC Medical Center.



Available 7/17/2020



Apartment Description:

- Large one bedroom, one bath with tub and shower

- Hardwood floors with lots of natural light

- Ground floor unit, with porch and private entrance

- Newly painted

- Water, trash and sewer include

- WiFi at a reduced rate



No smoking or pets.



Washer and dryer will be installed in September 2020. Laundromat close by.



Credit check and application required.



Please call or text Shanon @ 510-414-9795 if interested. Thanks!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/109-w.-maple-street-johnson-city-tn-unit-2/207453

