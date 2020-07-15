22 Studio Apartments for rent in Goodlettsville, TN

Apartment List
1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Echo Meadows
801 Meadowlark Lane
801 Meadowlark Lane, Goodlettsville, TN
Studio
$1,850
2713 sqft
Commercial....Large corner lot that can be seen from Rivergate Pkwy. On corner of Wren and Meadowlark. Has several private offices and plenty of parking area.
Results within 5 miles of Goodlettsville
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
6 Units Available
Heron Walk
Madison Flats
135 Brinkhaven Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$850
325 sqft
Newly renovated apartments close to East Nashville, downtown and Rivergate Mall. Units have stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and laundry.

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Heron Walk
1301 Neelys Bend Rd. Unit 72
1301 Neelys Bend Rd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$775
1396 sqft
One Bed / One Bath Condo- - 1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo located in a well maintained complex only 3 miles from Gallatin pike and 2 miles from Old Hickory Blvd in Madison. New HVAC and Windows, Upstairs Unit in Building H.
Results within 10 miles of Goodlettsville
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
10 Units Available
Hope Gardens
909 Flats
909 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,308
552 sqft
Landmark one- and two-bedroom apartments in new Hope Gardens community, just steps from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. In-unit laundry facilities, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and business center on site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
LP Field
Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,158
418 sqft
Experience a comprehensive living package with an outdoor movie theater, saltwater pool, sundeck, gym and a pet spa. Easy access to the I-24 and proximity to the Nissan Stadium and locality parks offer added convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
55 Units Available
East Germantown
The Griff
1390 Adams St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
617 sqft
The Griff (meaning "handle" in German), pays homage to both the Germantown neighborhood and our riverfront location, the site of a historic former handle mill.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
SoBro
River House
4 Academy Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,213
589 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood style floors, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Amenities include state-of-the art-fitness center, pool with sundeck, bike storage, club room and gaming area.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
18 Units Available
SoBro
Terra House
115 Middleton St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,192
612 sqft
New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Close to stop for three bus lines. Pet-friendly community has pool, gym, yoga classes and grills.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 12:06 AM
$
53 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,595
578 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
38 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,472
676 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 12:40 AM
13 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
The Stahlman
211 Union St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,245
564 sqft
The Stahlman Building offers one of Nashville's most desirable urban living experiences.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
26 Units Available
Germantown
Flats at Taylor Place
1515 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,266
615 sqft
Minutes to downtown Nashville. Upscale apartments with high-end finishes and contemporary amenities. Lofts feature two-story windows with downtown views. Amenities include a sky lounge, swimming pool, and several garden courtyards. Multiple shops and restaurants on-site.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
34 Units Available
LP Field
Stacks on Main
535 Main St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,305
530 sqft
Contemporary East Nashville apartments with quick access to Route 31. Rooms have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Bike storage, BBQ and grill, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 05:32 AM
6 Units Available
Germantown
Atlas Germantown
200 Madison Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,454
606 sqft
Imagine yourself walking amid a thriving urban oasis. New experiences and amenities await you at every turn. Light, sound, and music fill your senses with wanderlust.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
27 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
The Guthrie North Gulch
600 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,395
467 sqft
Located in Downtown Nashville. Walkable community. On-site playground, large dog park, trail and bike run, and business center. Apartments include 10-foot ceilings, kitchen pantries, large islands and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
500 Fifth
500 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,249
420 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Nashville, you'll enjoy rooftop swimming, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center, along with hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops and designer two-tone paint decors with modern appliances and cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
19 Units Available
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
The Duke Nashville
281 Cumberland Bend, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
604 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Nashville Farmer's Market and Germantown. Trendy, upscale amenities with a large resort pool and yoga room. On-site amenities include a fitness center, poolside grill area and rooftop bar.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 12:34 AM
7 Units Available
Rolling Acres
Heritage East
821 Porter Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,305
567 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Heritage East in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
$
226 Units Available
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
Accent Glassworks
541 Great Circle Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
590 sqft
NOW OPEN! Accent Glassworks unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
$
78 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
The Place
600 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,660
536 sqft
Enjoy the best of both the booming city and the elegant comfort of home. Located on Broadway at the most dynamic intersection of music in the country, and with the city's thriving economy - this is The Place to be.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated October 16 at 11:18 PM
Contact for Availability
South Nashville
City Side Flats
1441 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$870
Quiet community close to Downtown Nashville and Woodbine Christian Academy. Community amenities include free Wi-Fi, a pet park, a tot lot for kids and grilling facilities.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
28 Units Available
SoBro
City View
500 Rolling Mill Hill Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,735
568 sqft
Sleek downtown apartment building with 12-foot ceilings and city views. Near the Cumberland River and LP Field. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities and stainless-steel appliances. Off-street parking included.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
94 Units Available
Germantown
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,515
576 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!

July 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report. Goodlettsville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Goodlettsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Goodlettsville rents held steady over the past month

Goodlettsville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Goodlettsville stand at $950 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,167 for a two-bedroom. Goodlettsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Goodlettsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Goodlettsville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Goodlettsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Goodlettsville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Goodlettsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,167 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Goodlettsville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Goodlettsville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Goodlettsville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,160
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Franklin
    $1,090
    $1,340
    -1.1%
    1.4%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0
    0.7%
    Smyrna
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.7%
    2.6%
    Gallatin
    $860
    $1,050
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

