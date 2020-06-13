Apartment List
TN
/
germantown
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

167 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Germantown, TN

Finding an apartment in Germantown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
Gray's Creek
20 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
31 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,165
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
12 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1486 sqft
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
63 Units Available
Thornwood
1941 South Germantown Road, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,588
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1480 sqft
Experience the comforts of luxury living without the hassles of upkeep. Only steps away from GPAC, the library, parks, dining and shopping, The Residences at Thornwood apartment homes are convenient to everywhere you want to be.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8747 Cumbernauld Cr N
8747 Cumbernauld Circle North, Germantown, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2902 sqft
3BD/2.5BA, 2,900 Sq Ft. Germantown Home. In-Ground Pool! Available to Tour on 6/06/2020. - 3BD/2.5BA spacious Germantown home is located in Duntreath subdivision and offers 2,900 sq ft. of living space. 1.4 miles to Cameron Brown Park.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1710 GOLDEN FIELDS
1710 Golden Fields Drive, Germantown, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3 Bedroom+ HUGE Bonus OR 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. Master down. Hdwd Floors in Entry,DR, and Great Room. Tile in Kitchen & Bathrooms, & NEW Carpet in Bedrooms & FLR. Nice flat backyard. Lawn Service, Neighborhood Pool, SS Refrigerator Included.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Poplar Pines
1 Unit Available
6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2
6617 Poplar Avenue, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1178 sqft
Germantown Condo 2BD/2BA. Move In Ready! Convenient Location. - Germantown Condo offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This 1,178 square foot condo is on the second floor. Freshly painted with new carpeting, lighting, and blinds.
Results within 1 mile of Germantown
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
30 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
44 Units Available
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1311 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
21 Units Available
Kirby Station
6653 N Quail Hollow, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$888
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1036 sqft
Minutes from I-240 as well as the Germantown shopping area. A 25-acre community with an outside fireplace, fitness center, and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, private balconies or patios, and Whirlpool appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1606 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes with easy access to I-40. Residents can spend their spare time in the clubhouse or outdoor swimming pool. Units feature private entry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$910
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
953 sqft
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Cedar Lake
61 Units Available
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,042
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1586 Massey Point Lane
1586 Massey Pointe Lane, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2765 sqft
1586 Massey Point Lane Available 07/01/20 4BD/2.5BA Home Located in the Heart of East Memphis! 2,765 Square Feet. - 4BD/2.5BA East Memphis home. Desirable location. Spacious and comfortable - 2,765 Square Feet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8536 Walnut Hollow Cove
8536 Walnut Hollow Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1890 sqft
8536 Walnut Hollow Cove Available 07/01/20 WALNUT GROVE LAKE AREA - This large 3 bedroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood, just off Mysen Drive, south of Bazemore Road, near the Walnut Grove Lake vicinity.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Keswick-Stornaway
1 Unit Available
6991 Dashwood Drive
6991 Dashwood Drive, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2672 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
3113 Edgeworth Lane
3113 Edgeworth Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2415 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Germantown
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Lynnfield Place Apartments
5900 Cedar Forrest Drive, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$912
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$994
1536 sqft
At Lynnfield Place Apartments in Memphis, TN, we offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three-bedroom homes in both apartment and townhome styles.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
River Oaks
26 Units Available
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,210
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1604 sqft
Relaxing complex featuring one to three-bedroom apartments in Germantown, East Memphis. Located next to Shelby Farms Park, near the Avron B. Fogelman Expressway. Pool, cyber cafe and fitness gallery available to residents.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Rocky Point Road Corridor
44 Units Available
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
Hickory Hill
187 Units Available
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1302 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Gated community has two outdoor pools, fitness center, sand volleyball court and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
109 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$907
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1402 sqft
Live on the edge of everything at Park's Edge at Shelby Farms! Recently awarded Top Rated in 2017 by ApartmentRatings.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hickory Hill
4 Units Available
Cedar Run Apartment Homes
5958 E Point Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1100 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The completely renovated Cedar Run Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for you to call home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hunters Hollow North
75 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$958
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
City Guide for Germantown, TN

"But lord I ask you to be my guiding force and truth. For some strange reason it had to be. He guided me to Tennessee." (- Arrested Development, "Tennessee")

"Exellence. Every Day." Though the town motto sets a rather intimidating standard, rest assured that this Memphis suburb lives up to its stated expectations while maintaining the laid-back and welcoming vibe that defines southern hospitality. Germantown, Tennessee, is one of the most expensive places to live in the State; fortunately for would-be residents, what's expensive in Tennessee is average for the US, so living here won't break the bank. Like most towns with 39,000 people, it's not renowned for its hip styles or trendy nightlife, but is popular instead for for its horse shows and the ever-popular late summer arts and craft festival. If you like nature, and want a place to raise a family, Germantown is for you. If you want excitement and wild nights, you might want to keep moseyin' on. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Germantown, TN

Finding an apartment in Germantown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

