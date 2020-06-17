All apartments in Collierville
519 Itawamba Rd

519 Itawamba Road · (901) 441-9098
Location

519 Itawamba Road, Collierville, TN 38017

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2577 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
The property is located in Collierville. Custom built to provide a home for multiple adults that is under one roof. This property contains 2 full kitchens, 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and 2 separate laundry rooms that would provide two separate living situations for adults living together. Also, a couple of other rooms can be considered as flex rooms.

If you have grown children or taking care of a family member or have a roommate to share expenses, this property in Estanaula Trails is in high demand area for corporate individuals coming to the area. The subdivision is quiet with lots scheduled community activities for adults and kids.

The home is located 2 blocks from Sycamore Elementary and is within walking distance from the new state-of-the-art Collierville High School.
Call Reedy and Company for more information (901) 842-0805 -- to view this home using our automated showing system call (901) 441-9098!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Itawamba Rd have any available units?
519 Itawamba Rd has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 519 Itawamba Rd currently offering any rent specials?
519 Itawamba Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Itawamba Rd pet-friendly?
No, 519 Itawamba Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collierville.
Does 519 Itawamba Rd offer parking?
No, 519 Itawamba Rd does not offer parking.
Does 519 Itawamba Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Itawamba Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Itawamba Rd have a pool?
No, 519 Itawamba Rd does not have a pool.
Does 519 Itawamba Rd have accessible units?
No, 519 Itawamba Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Itawamba Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 Itawamba Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Itawamba Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 Itawamba Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
