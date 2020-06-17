519 Itawamba Rd

Amenities

The property is located in Collierville. Custom built to provide a home for multiple adults that is under one roof. This property contains 2 full kitchens, 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and 2 separate laundry rooms that would provide two separate living situations for adults living together. Also, a couple of other rooms can be considered as flex rooms.



If you have grown children or taking care of a family member or have a roommate to share expenses, this property in Estanaula Trails is in high demand area for corporate individuals coming to the area. The subdivision is quiet with lots scheduled community activities for adults and kids.



The home is located 2 blocks from Sycamore Elementary and is within walking distance from the new state-of-the-art Collierville High School.

Call Reedy and Company for more information (901) 842-0805 -- to view this home using our automated showing system call (901) 441-9098!!