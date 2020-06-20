1218 SIMMONSRIDGE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Sought after location off Shelton & more expensive homes. Updated 3BR/2BA/1 Car Garage w/work area. Huge fenced back yard w/covered patio, ideal for family & playgroud. Updated throughout w/plank laminate in Great Rm, Dining Rm, Kitchen & Entry. Built-in Cabinets, shelves on each side of brick fireplace in Great Rm. Range-oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave & Refrigerator in Kitchen. Laundry Rm w/Washer & Dryer. Assigned Schools as of May 18, 2020; Collierville Elem., West Collierville Middle.