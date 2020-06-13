Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

13 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cleveland, TN

Finding an apartment in Cleveland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Parktowne Apartments
2005 Westland Dr SW, Cleveland, TN
1 Bedroom
$802
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$938
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Parktowne Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Forest Grove Apartments
2350 Blackburn Rd SE, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$630
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$725
1055 sqft
Welcome to Forest Grove! Located just off APD 40 in Cleveland, with quick access to grocery stores, restaurants. Come live with us and you will have a pool in your back yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
260 Royal Drive NW
260 Royal Drive Northwest, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1104 sqft
Centrally located 3 bedroom home! - This adorable ranch style house is in the center of town, convenient to everything! It has three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, utility closet with washer/dryer hook up, and a large back yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3001 Henderson Ave NW
3001 Henderson Avenue, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1335 sqft
3br, 1ba house, Newly renovated, all appliances including dishwasher, fresh paint, LVT flooring, nice large yard, $925/month, $925/deposit, Small pets allowed with additional $25/month.
Results within 1 mile of Cleveland

1 of 26

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
280 Cline Rd NE
280 Cline Road Northeast, Bradley County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2100 sqft
Over 2,000 sq ft in this large 2 br, 2.5 ba house in great area, with all appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, pantry in kitchen, laminate and carpet flooring, large finished basement and a double car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Cleveland
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
9 Units Available
Integra Hills Apartment Homes
9198 Integra Hills Ln, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,047
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1427 sqft
This community's features include a billiard room, theater, pool and electronic entrance. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. White Oak Crossing and Enterprise South Nature Park are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Legends at White Oak
9211 Lawford Way, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,087
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and central air. Tenants get access to a dog grooming area, clubhouse, and billiards table. Easy access to I-75. Golf at the Honors Course during free time.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
$
10 Units Available
Integra Hills Preserve Apartments
9100 Integra Preserve Ct, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,052
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a sea-water swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature new granite countertops, wood flooring and private balconies/patios. Just minutes from Imagination Station and College Plaza Shopping Center.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ooltewah-James County
1 Unit Available
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane, Ooltewah, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1464 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath with One Car Garage Move In Special! - Move In Special - *$200 off first full month's rent! * Must meet all application criteria and requirements Conveniently located, easy access to I75, you will love this two bedroom two

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5688 Crooked Creek
5688 Crooked Creek Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
5688 Crooked Creek Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in a great Ooltewah neighborhood. COMING SOON - This home is conveniently located off Hunter Road, minutes from Hwy 58 and I-75. There is a community pool in the subdivision.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7021 Shirley Pond Rd
7021 Shirley Pond Road, Hamilton County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
3128 sqft
Gorgeous Home with Open Floor Plan on Beautiful and Private 1 acre lot...

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8322 Rambling Rose Dr
8322 Rambling Rose Drive, Hamilton County, TN
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3468 sqft
Hampton Creek Executive Home overlooks 18th fairway offering gorgeous views + privacy.

1 of 21

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
297 Carter Rd SE
297 Carter Road Southeast, Bradley County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1344 sqft
This one level home has everything you need! Large open kitchen with dishwasher, island and bar, fireplace in living room, vinyl and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, spacious bedrooms, large screened in back patio over looking the in-ground pool) pool
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cleveland, TN

Finding an apartment in Cleveland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

