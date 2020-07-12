16 Apartments for rent in Cleveland, TN with parking

Cleveland is a small city situated in the rolling hills between the Appalachian Mountains, and the Tennessee and Hiwassee Rivers. It’s a perfect home for outdoors-lovers who enjoy snowboarding and skiing, tubing and kayaking on the river, or just sitting back and reveling the beauty of a more rural, country atmosphere. And, have you seen the quaint little downtown area yet? It can certainly hold its own, shopping-wise, and it's got a ton of character to boot! Or, if you want a night on the town in a bigger city, you're commute is made easier with access to several major highways and nearby interstates that can take you to Knoxville, Nashville, or Atlanta in no time. See more