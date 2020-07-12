16 Apartments for rent in Cleveland, TN with parking
1 of 4
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 23
1 of 26
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 35
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 7
1 of 3
1 of 21
Cleveland is a small city situated in the rolling hills between the Appalachian Mountains, and the Tennessee and Hiwassee Rivers. It’s a perfect home for outdoors-lovers who enjoy snowboarding and skiing, tubing and kayaking on the river, or just sitting back and reveling the beauty of a more rural, country atmosphere. And, have you seen the quaint little downtown area yet? It can certainly hold its own, shopping-wise, and it's got a ton of character to boot! Or, if you want a night on the town in a bigger city, you're commute is made easier with access to several major highways and nearby interstates that can take you to Knoxville, Nashville, or Atlanta in no time. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cleveland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.