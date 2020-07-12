Apartment List
/
TN
/
cleveland
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Cleveland, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cleveland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Forest Grove Apartments
2350 Blackburn Rd SE, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$630
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Forest Grove! Located just off APD 40 in Cleveland, with quick access to grocery stores, restaurants. Come live with us and you will have a pool in your back yard.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
The Pointe at Westland
2005 Westland Dr SW, Cleveland, TN
1 Bedroom
$802
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$684
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1217 17th Street NW
1217 17th Street Northwest, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 bedroom home, large yard, centrally located! - You will fall in love with this cozy 3 bedroom ranch home, centrally located in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
136 Emmyllie Ct NE
136 Emmyllie Court Northeast, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1240 sqft
Luxury Townhouse with over 1,200 SQ FT, Fresh paint, Hardwood and tile flooring, granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave, W/D hook ups, fireplace, garden tub and double vanities in master, large bedrooms,

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
270 18th Street NW
270 18th Street Northwest, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
NO PETS This house is located in the center of Cleveland's historic district a couple blocks from Lee University, Skyridge hospital, and downtown. Deer Park, a city park for kids is a block away.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
211 1st Street NE
211 1st St NE, Cleveland, TN
Studio
$2,000
10000 sqft
Office/warehouse building located in Downtown Cleveland just across the street from the city's newest park and event space, "First Street Square". The property runs the width of the block from 1st to 2nd street and has multiple entrances.
Results within 1 mile of Cleveland

1 of 26

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
280 Cline Rd NE
280 Cline Road Northeast, Bradley County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2100 sqft
Over 2,000 sq ft in this large 2 br, 2.5 ba house in great area, with all appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, pantry in kitchen, laminate and carpet flooring, large finished basement and a double car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Cleveland

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
272 Mallard Trl NW
272 Mallard Trail Northwest, Bradley County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Stunning custom home in Mallard Cove! - This home has usable living space and plenty of room to entertain with a large kitchen featuring a big island and solid surface counter tops.
Results within 10 miles of Cleveland
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Integra Hills Apartment Homes
9198 Integra Hills Ln, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,047
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's features include a billiard room, theater, pool and electronic entrance. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. White Oak Crossing and Enterprise South Nature Park are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
7 Units Available
Integra Hills Preserve Apartments
9100 Integra Preserve Ct, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,073
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1278 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a sea-water swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature new granite countertops, wood flooring and private balconies/patios. Just minutes from Imagination Station and College Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
16 Units Available
Legends at White Oak
9211 Lawford Way, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,112
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1490 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and central air. Tenants get access to a dog grooming area, clubhouse, and billiards table. Easy access to I-75. Golf at the Honors Course during free time.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5688 Crooked Creek
5688 Crooked Creek Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Crooked Creek Subdivision. Move In Special - Move In Special - $500 off first FULL months rent* *Must meet all application criteria This home is conveniently located off Hunter Road, minutes from Hwy 58 and I-75.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ooltewah-James County
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane, Ooltewah, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1464 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath with One Car Garage Move In Special! - Move In Special * $200 of first Full Months rent *Must meet all application criteria Conveniently located, easy access to I75, you will love this two bedroom two baths, one level townhome

1 of 7

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Apison
5214 Loblolly Ln
5214 Loblolly Lane, Collegedale, TN
1 Bedroom
$750
606 sqft
Downstairs One Bedroom - One Bath Apartment in the HEART OF COLLEGEDALE! UTILITIES & LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED! Within walking distance to the parks, Collegedale Greenway, McKee Bakery and Southern Adventist University! Larger rooms and a HUGE Storage

1 of 3

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Ooltewah-James County
9754 Robinson Farm Rd
9754 Robinson Farm Road, Collegedale, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2372 sqft
Welcome to 9754 Robinson Farm. Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Located In Ooltewah. Bright Kitchen With Stainless Appliances. Cozy Fireplace In Family Room. Basement provides a bonus area and 1 Bedroom.

1 of 21

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
297 Carter Rd SE
297 Carter Road Southeast, Bradley County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1344 sqft
This one level home has everything you need! Large open kitchen with dishwasher, island and bar, fireplace in living room, vinyl and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, spacious bedrooms, large screened in back patio over looking the in-ground pool) pool
City Guide for Cleveland, TN

Cleveland is a small city situated in the rolling hills between the Appalachian Mountains, and the Tennessee and Hiwassee Rivers. It’s a perfect home for outdoors-lovers who enjoy snowboarding and skiing, tubing and kayaking on the river, or just sitting back and reveling the beauty of a more rural, country atmosphere. And, have you seen the quaint little downtown area yet? It can certainly hold its own, shopping-wise, and it's got a ton of character to boot! Or, if you want a night on the town in a bigger city, you're commute is made easier with access to several major highways and nearby interstates that can take you to Knoxville, Nashville, or Atlanta in no time. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cleveland, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cleveland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Cleveland 2 BedroomsCleveland 3 BedroomsCleveland Apartments with Balcony
Cleveland Apartments with GarageCleveland Apartments with Parking
Cleveland Dog Friendly ApartmentsCleveland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chattanooga, TNSoddy-Daisy, TNCollegedale, TNJasper, GA
Red Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TNTellico Village, TNAthens, TN
Fairfield Glade, TNEast Ridge, TNRossville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lee UniversitySouthern Adventist University
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga