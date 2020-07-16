529 Ravenwood Drive

Amenities

Maryville, 2 bedroom condo with 1050 SF - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives Associates at 865-333-4840 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).



Two bedroom, two full bath, 1050 SF condo. Newly painted and new flooring throughout; come see this renovated property! Kitchen features range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator. Large living room with back patio. One-car garage with parking available in driveway for two additional vehicles. Community pool. Lawn care and trash removal included.



To review and apply for all of our available rental properties, please go to REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. Pets not considered. No smoking.



Call or text Ryan at 865-333-4840 to schedule a showing or for more information.



School Information:



Mary Blount Elementary

Union Grove Middle

William Blount High



Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please contact Blount County Schools at 865-984-1212.



