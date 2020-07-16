All apartments in Blount County
Find more places like 529 Ravenwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blount County, TN
/
529 Ravenwood Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:19 AM

529 Ravenwood Drive

529 Ravenwood Drive · (865) 333-4840 ext. 1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

529 Ravenwood Drive, Blount County, TN 37801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 529 Ravenwood Drive · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Maryville, 2 bedroom condo with 1050 SF - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives Associates at 865-333-4840 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).

Two bedroom, two full bath, 1050 SF condo. Newly painted and new flooring throughout; come see this renovated property! Kitchen features range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator. Large living room with back patio. One-car garage with parking available in driveway for two additional vehicles. Community pool. Lawn care and trash removal included.

To review and apply for all of our available rental properties, please go to REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. Pets not considered. No smoking.

Call or text Ryan at 865-333-4840 to schedule a showing or for more information.

School Information:

Mary Blount Elementary
Union Grove Middle
William Blount High

Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please contact Blount County Schools at 865-984-1212.

(RLNE5589548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Ravenwood Drive have any available units?
529 Ravenwood Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 529 Ravenwood Drive have?
Some of 529 Ravenwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Ravenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
529 Ravenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Ravenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 529 Ravenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blount County.
Does 529 Ravenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 529 Ravenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 529 Ravenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Ravenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Ravenwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 529 Ravenwood Drive has a pool.
Does 529 Ravenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 529 Ravenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Ravenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 Ravenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Ravenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 Ravenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 529 Ravenwood Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Maryville
100 Enterprise Way
Maryville, TN 37801
The Ridge at Hamilton Crossing
100 Hamilton Ridge Dr
Maryville, TN 37801

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNCleveland, TNOak Ridge, TNMaryville, TN
Seymour, TNMaynardville, TNFarragut, TNMorristown, TN
Tellico Village, TNAthens, TNFairfield Glade, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Lee UniversityTennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity