45 Apartments for rent in Berry Hill, TN with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
24 Units Available
Octave
2350 8th Ave S, Berry Hill, TN
Studio
$1,339
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1058 sqft
Situated on 8th Avenue South. Close to specialty stores and music venues. Residences feature wood-style floors, granite counters and USB ports. Property offers a virtual yoga room and a cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee.
Results within 1 mile of Berry Hill
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 04:50pm
$
1 Unit Available
Villa Adrian
2964 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1600 sqft
Superb location that puts you minutes from several local universities (Vanderbilt, Belmont, Lipscomb etc,) Green Hills Mall and all that Green Hills has to offer. The trendy 12th South district is just around the corner.
Results within 5 miles of Berry Hill
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
96 Units Available
Germantown
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,515
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
35 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,371
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
58 Units Available
East Germantown
The Griff
1390 Adams St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1189 sqft
The Griff (meaning "handle" in German), pays homage to both the Germantown neighborhood and our riverfront location, the site of a historic former handle mill.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
24 Units Available
Midtown
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,655
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1009 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
35 Units Available
Maxwell
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,446
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1198 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
26 Units Available
Germantown
Flats at Taylor Place
1515 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,265
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,412
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1121 sqft
Minutes to downtown Nashville. Upscale apartments with high-end finishes and contemporary amenities. Lofts feature two-story windows with downtown views. Amenities include a sky lounge, swimming pool, and several garden courtyards. Multiple shops and restaurants on-site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
Elliston Place
Olympus Midtown
1700 State St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,348
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1104 sqft
Great location close to Vanderbilt University, I-40 and Charlotte Ave. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Community boasts 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and pool table.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
Eleven North
210 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,311
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just five minutes from downtown in walking distance to the Gulch and Capitol View. Community features gym, swimming pool, hot tub and dog park. Units have private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
33 Units Available
Demonbreun
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,605
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,497
1637 sqft
High-rise apartments and penthouses not far from the ramp to 40-65. Luxury residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies with stunning views, walk-in closets, breakfast bar with pendant lights and more. Community gym, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
33 Units Available
Historic Edgefield
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,200
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1145 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Music Row
Residences at Aertson Midtown
905 20th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,840
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,811
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1183 sqft
Beautiful apartment kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Gym, hot tub and media room located on-site. Convenient location just steps from Vanderbilt University.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
55 Units Available
Germantown
Carillion
1001 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1180 sqft
Near Victory Park, the Cumberland River and the Arts District. One- and two-bedroom units with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, yoga, Wi-Fi cafe and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
52 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,595
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
11 Units Available
Vanderbilt
Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,520
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include covered parking, picnic area and pool. Units feature dishwashers and central air and heating. Located close to restaurants like Sportsman's Grill and shopping like Piggly Wiggly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
$
3 Units Available
Midtown
Barbizon Apartments
2006 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,035
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
499 sqft
Residents of this property enjoy garage parking, an on-site gym and a swimming pool. Units come furnished and have walk-in closets. The Parthenon, Vanderbilt University and the Country Music Hall of Fame are nearby.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
35 Units Available
Elliston Place
2700 Charlotte Ave Apartments
2700 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1240 sqft
Modern apartments located on Route 70 in Nashville's Elliston Place neighborhood. Rooms have vinyl plank hardwood-style floors, cabinetry and granite countertops. On-site gym, dog park, courtyard and business center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
3 Units Available
380 Harding
380 Harding Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful homes with open floor plans and king-size bedrooms. Beat the heat in the resort-style pool during summer days. Relax at the clubhouse. Close to shopping at Harding Plaza Shopping Center. Easy access to I-24.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
49 Units Available
Pine Street Flats
1055 Pine St, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,669
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,744
1151 sqft
Green community includes easy access to public transportation, on-site recycling service, Energy Star appliances and saltwater pool. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style flooring, storage and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly with grooming facilities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
64 Units Available
Green Hills
Vertis Green Hills
4000 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,589
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,864
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1812 sqft
Located in the Green Hills Neighborhood, these luxury apartments offer one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings and crown molding, while the community offers a saltwater pool, fitness center, and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
Woodlawn
Chowning Square
4141 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1694 sqft
Luxurious and stylish, these units offer oversized closets, air conditioning, fireplaces, W/D hookups, private courtyards and breakfast nooks. The ceilings range from 9' to 10', and the grounds offer a fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
30 Units Available
The Overton Brentwood
4960 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
859 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from Interstates 65 and 24. Hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and new kitchen appliances. Community dog park, laundry facilities, clubhouse with cafe and gym. Gated access.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
1 Unit Available
Music Row
Mills Midtown
1201 17th Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
681 sqft
Located at Vanderbilt close to Magnolia Lawn. Apartments have air conditioning, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community features laundry, gym, pool and outdoor BBQ/grill area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Berry Hill, TN

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Berry Hill apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Berry Hill apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

