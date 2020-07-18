6540 RANER CREEK DR

Amenities

parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking

For more information, contact Janie Courser at (901) 279-8653. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10080169 to view more pictures of this property. 3brs downstairs including the master. Master bath includes jucuzzi tub, separate shower and double vanities. Separate living room, dining room and den. Kitchen offer all SS appliances with breakfast bar and breakfast room. Home has two fireplaces, one in the living room and one in the den. large 4th bedroom or bonus room upstairs. Back yard offers gated parking, storage shed and sun room.