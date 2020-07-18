All apartments in Bartlett
Find more places like 6540 RANER CREEK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bartlett, TN
/
6540 RANER CREEK DR
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:40 PM

6540 RANER CREEK DR

6540 Raner Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bartlett
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

6540 Raner Creek Drive, Bartlett, TN 38002
Rockyford

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
For more information, contact Janie Courser at (901) 279-8653. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10080169 to view more pictures of this property. 3brs downstairs including the master. Master bath includes jucuzzi tub, separate shower and double vanities. Separate living room, dining room and den. Kitchen offer all SS appliances with breakfast bar and breakfast room. Home has two fireplaces, one in the living room and one in the den. large 4th bedroom or bonus room upstairs. Back yard offers gated parking, storage shed and sun room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6540 RANER CREEK DR have any available units?
6540 RANER CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartlett, TN.
Is 6540 RANER CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
6540 RANER CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6540 RANER CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 6540 RANER CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bartlett.
Does 6540 RANER CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 6540 RANER CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 6540 RANER CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6540 RANER CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6540 RANER CREEK DR have a pool?
No, 6540 RANER CREEK DR does not have a pool.
Does 6540 RANER CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 6540 RANER CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6540 RANER CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6540 RANER CREEK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6540 RANER CREEK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6540 RANER CREEK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr
Bartlett, TN 38133

Similar Pages

Bartlett 1 BedroomsBartlett 2 Bedrooms
Bartlett Apartments with ParkingBartlett Dog Friendly Apartments
Bartlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfchase

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College