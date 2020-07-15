Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
918 Rocky Mount Rd, Athens, TN 37303
Price and availability
Amenities
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Village Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home. With features like professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance, you can take advantage of all we have to offer! Enjoy the community picnic area or spend some quality time with the kids at the playground. Visit today and see why everyone’s excited to call Park Village home!
Virtual and Contact-Free Leasing and Move-In Available - Self-Guided Tours with Lockboxes - FaceTime/Skype Tours - Apply & Sign Online
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet $100, 2 pets $150
fee: 1 pet $100, 2 pets $150 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Park Village have any available units?
Park Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Athens, TN.
What amenities does Park Village have?
Some of Park Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Village currently offering any rent specials?
Park Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Village is pet friendly.
Does Park Village offer parking?
No, Park Village does not offer parking.
Does Park Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Village have a pool?
Yes, Park Village has a pool.
Does Park Village have accessible units?
No, Park Village does not have accessible units.
Does Park Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Park Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Park Village have units with air conditioning?
No, Park Village does not have units with air conditioning.