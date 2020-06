Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 Bedroom In Town - This is a 2 bedroom house located in the city of Athens. This home has a new central heat and air unit. The home includes a washer and dryer as well. The home features large front and back porches. This home rents for $850 a month with an $850 deposit. For more information contact Silver Key Realty @ 423 405 5157. You can also go to www.silverkeyrentals.com.



(RLNE5823761)