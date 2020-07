Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel extra storage granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible elevator gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Towering ceilings, faux-hardwood floors, exposed ductwork, stainless steel appliances, and a fashionable mix of maple and walnut finishes are just a few of the details that set these upscale lofts in downtown Sioux Falls apart. At Uptown Exchange, you'll find yourself within walking distance of the city's finest shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations, and you'll love jogging through nearby Falls Park.