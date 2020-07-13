Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly courtyard lobby new construction online portal putting green

The Bluffs at Willow Run is a place where rolling hills, a winding stream, and a premier golf course coexist with luxurious living space—where each apartment is as inspired as its surroundings. This exciting apartment community offers more than upscale living space. Residents of The Bluffs enjoy all the amenities that define the sweet life, not to mention everything you might need away, right here at home. Find a beautiful 18-hole golf course, an indoor saline swimming pool and hot tub, heated underground parking, The Willows Restaurant and Bar, and the GreatLife Malaska Fitness Center just steps from your front door. And when the community features have worn you out, return to your spacious open-concept suite with granite countertops, designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and stunning views. The Bluffs is a haven where life and leisure meet. Its stylish interiors coupled with superb recreational sports, dining, and entertainment facilities make it one of a kind!