Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 PM

The Bluffs at Willow Run

Open Now until 5:30pm
7900 E Arrowhead Pkwy · (605) 250-2367
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7900 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls, SD 57110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 415 · Avail. now

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bluffs at Willow Run.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
package receiving
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
lobby
new construction
online portal
putting green
The Bluffs at Willow Run is a place where rolling hills, a winding stream, and a premier golf course coexist with luxurious living space—where each apartment is as inspired as its surroundings. This exciting apartment community offers more than upscale living space. Residents of The Bluffs enjoy all the amenities that define the sweet life, not to mention everything you might need away, right here at home. Find a beautiful 18-hole golf course, an indoor saline swimming pool and hot tub, heated underground parking, The Willows Restaurant and Bar, and the GreatLife Malaska Fitness Center just steps from your front door. And when the community features have worn you out, return to your spacious open-concept suite with granite countertops, designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and stunning views. The Bluffs is a haven where life and leisure meet. Its stylish interiors coupled with superb recreational sports, dining, and entertainment facilities make it one of a kind!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: included in select leases.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Bluffs at Willow Run have any available units?
The Bluffs at Willow Run has 8 units available starting at $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does The Bluffs at Willow Run have?
Some of The Bluffs at Willow Run's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bluffs at Willow Run currently offering any rent specials?
The Bluffs at Willow Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Bluffs at Willow Run pet-friendly?
Yes, The Bluffs at Willow Run is pet friendly.
Does The Bluffs at Willow Run offer parking?
Yes, The Bluffs at Willow Run offers parking.
Does The Bluffs at Willow Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Bluffs at Willow Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bluffs at Willow Run have a pool?
Yes, The Bluffs at Willow Run has a pool.
Does The Bluffs at Willow Run have accessible units?
Yes, The Bluffs at Willow Run has accessible units.
Does The Bluffs at Willow Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bluffs at Willow Run has units with dishwashers.

