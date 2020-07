Diamond Field.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed

You will score a home run by living at our amenity-filled community. We are conveniently located at the intersection of E. 41st Street and Highway 11, across from the Harmodon Baseball Fields and near the Shoppes at Dawley Farm Village. You can take advantage of our community amenities right outside your door. We have an on-site fitness center, spacious community room, playground area, a bark park, a heated outdoor pool, and easy access to the bike trail. Our homes range from one to three bedrooms, with vaulted ceilings and walk-out patios. Schedule an appointment with our on-site professional management team today!