Apartment List
/
SD
/
sioux falls
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:51 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Sioux Falls, SD with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Sioux Falls apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
North End East
The Cascade at Falls Park
701 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$1,035
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1156 sqft
Now open and leasing our newest building, The Cascade is downtown Sioux Falls’ newest loft community in the Uptown Neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Windsor Heights Apartments
4908 West Saint James Drive, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$710
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1209 sqft
Located just off I-29 and West 49th, near shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents enjoy air-conditioned townhomes and apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, carpeting and eat-in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
23 Units Available
Platinum Valley Apartments
6315 S Connie Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$740
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1069 sqft
A stunning community just minutes from I-29 and I-229. On-site fitness room, indoor pool, heated underground parking and ample green space. Guest suites available. Large closets as well as a balcony or patio provided.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
Oxbow Park Apartments
4709 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$785
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1362 sqft
A short drive to Empire Mall and near Sertoma Park. Homes offer tile backsplashes, open floor plans, kitchen islands, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a playground, breakfast bar, dog park, and basketball area.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
21 Units Available
Oakwood Estates
3300 W 53rd St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$615
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1165 sqft
Apartments with central air and walk-in closets in a pet-friendly community across the street from Sertoma Park. Close to fine dining, entertainment, and shopping. Dog park, playground, laundry service, and assigned parking for residents.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
4 Units Available
Sierra Vista Apartments
4700 South Baha Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$670
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
989 sqft
Close to the park and schools. Each apartment offers a walk-in closet, central area, and modern appliances. Smoke-free living. On-site fitness center, community room, and underground, heated parking.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
Donegal Pointe Apartments
5109 S Rolling Green Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$935
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1138 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments have balcony, fireplace and equipped kitchen. Located close to Sertoma Park and with I-229 providing access to downtown Sioux Falls. Community welcomes pets and has lots of features, including gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
1 Unit Available
Foxtail Creek Townhomes
6017 S Kerry Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Prime location in central Sioux Falls with basketball court, playground and garage. Online portal for all tenants. Units feature A/C, stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Prairie Winds Apartments
6000 West 43rd Street, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$690
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1013 sqft
Near the historic Falls Park area close to Sanford Health and the college. Community amenities include a playground and lots of green space. Smoke-free community. Washers and dryers in each unit. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
9 Units Available
Springbrook Estates
807 N Cleveland Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$640
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
820 sqft
Soak up quiet living near downtown Sioux Falls. Apartments feature private balconies and patios and a dining nook. Pet-friendly community with a playground area and swimming pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Sioux Falls, SD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Sioux Falls apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Sioux Falls apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Sioux Falls 1 BedroomsSioux Falls 2 BedroomsSioux Falls 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSioux Falls 3 BedroomsSioux Falls Accessible Apartments
Sioux Falls Apartments with BalconySioux Falls Apartments with GarageSioux Falls Apartments with GymSioux Falls Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSioux Falls Apartments with Move-in Specials
Sioux Falls Apartments with ParkingSioux Falls Apartments with PoolSioux Falls Apartments with Washer-DryerSioux Falls Dog Friendly ApartmentsSioux Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vermillion, SD

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Technical InstituteAugustana University
University of Sioux Falls