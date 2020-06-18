801 S Main Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated courtyard extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage online portal

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b393f67081 ---- You won't want to miss this newly remodeled home in central Sioux Falls. This is an up and coming area located in the All Saints Historic District. Walking distance to Downtown makes it easy to enjoy great shopping and dining. This home has refinished hardwood floors, original woodwork and historic charm! There is plenty of room for you and your family to spread out including the second family room in the basement with a wet bar and a second restroom. Front and back three season porches, attic with office or third bedroom space, wine cellar, nice yard and additional storage in second detached garage. All tenants are provided with an online portal and phone app to make rent payments, submit maintenance requests and more. Property manager provides routine maintenance checks to make sure everything is in working order! This is a quiet area and we are looking for a quiet tenant to call this home. You've just found your next Sioux Falls home!​