Sioux Falls, SD
801 S Main Ave
801 S Main Ave

801 South Main Avenue · (605) 370-5649
801 South Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
courtyard
parking
garage
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b393f67081 ---- You won't want to miss this newly remodeled home in central Sioux Falls. This is an up and coming area located in the All Saints Historic District. Walking distance to Downtown makes it easy to enjoy great shopping and dining. This home has refinished hardwood floors, original woodwork and historic charm! There is plenty of room for you and your family to spread out including the second family room in the basement with a wet bar and a second restroom. Front and back three season porches, attic with office or third bedroom space, wine cellar, nice yard and additional storage in second detached garage. All tenants are provided with an online portal and phone app to make rent payments, submit maintenance requests and more. Property manager provides routine maintenance checks to make sure everything is in working order! This is a quiet area and we are looking for a quiet tenant to call this home. You've just found your next Sioux Falls home!​

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 801 S Main Ave have any available units?
801 S Main Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sioux Falls, SD.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 S Main Ave have?
Some of 801 S Main Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 S Main Ave currently offering any rent specials?
801 S Main Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 S Main Ave pet-friendly?
No, 801 S Main Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sioux Falls.
Does 801 S Main Ave offer parking?
Yes, 801 S Main Ave does offer parking.
Does 801 S Main Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 S Main Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 S Main Ave have a pool?
No, 801 S Main Ave does not have a pool.
Does 801 S Main Ave have accessible units?
No, 801 S Main Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 801 S Main Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 S Main Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
