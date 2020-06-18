All apartments in Sioux Falls
Find more places like 4201 South West Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sioux Falls, SD
/
4201 South West Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:49 PM

4201 South West Avenue

4201 South West Avenue · (605) 644-7282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sioux Falls
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4201 South West Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06 · Avail. now

$649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$253 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $649 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!

The Valley West Apartments are located on the south side of Sioux Falls, with close and convenient access to Western Ave and I-229. The units are nestled in near area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers and more, which make this complex the perfect location for any life style of living!

The 2 bedroom units feature an eat in kitchen area equipped with a stove and refrigerator. The upper level units have walk out decks and the lower level units are garden style. The units feature a linen closet in the hall with 2 bedrooms that have ample closet space. Valley West is the perfect place to unwind after a long day!!

We are pet friendly with some restrictions. Heat, water, sewer and garbage is paid.

Finishes, colors, layouts and location at the property varies from unit to unit.

Amenities:
*Great location!
*Near area shopping, dining, interstate access and more!
*Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath units
*Linen closet in the hall
*Eat in kitchen area
*Window Air Conditioning
*Heat, water, sewer and garbage are paid
*We are pet friendly with some restrictions

Prices, specials and availability are subject to change without notice.

To take a virtual tour of the 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit, click the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XvBhcb4TXAk

To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com from here, you can schedule an on-line appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule an appointment! We look forward to hearing from you!

Rental Terms: Rent: $649, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 South West Avenue have any available units?
4201 South West Avenue has a unit available for $649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 South West Avenue have?
Some of 4201 South West Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 South West Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4201 South West Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 South West Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4201 South West Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4201 South West Avenue offer parking?
No, 4201 South West Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4201 South West Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 South West Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 South West Avenue have a pool?
No, 4201 South West Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4201 South West Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4201 South West Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 South West Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 South West Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4201 South West Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oakmont Estates
1301 E Northstar Ln
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Woodlake Apartments
4008 S Louise Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Oxbow Park Apartments
4709 S Oxbow Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
The Cascade at Falls Park
701 N Phillips Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Royal Oak Apartments
4902 S Oxbow Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Donegal Pointe Apartments
5109 S Rolling Green Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Beadle West Apartments
900 E 14th St
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
West Briar Commons
2805 S Hidden Pl
Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Similar Pages

Sioux Falls 1 BedroomsSioux Falls 2 Bedrooms
Sioux Falls Apartments with BalconySioux Falls Apartments with Parking
Sioux Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vermillion, SD

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Technical InstituteAugustana University
University of Sioux Falls
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity