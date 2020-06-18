4201 South West Avenue

Amenities

$253 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $649 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!



The Valley West Apartments are located on the south side of Sioux Falls, with close and convenient access to Western Ave and I-229. The units are nestled in near area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers and more, which make this complex the perfect location for any life style of living!



The 2 bedroom units feature an eat in kitchen area equipped with a stove and refrigerator. The upper level units have walk out decks and the lower level units are garden style. The units feature a linen closet in the hall with 2 bedrooms that have ample closet space. Valley West is the perfect place to unwind after a long day!!



We are pet friendly with some restrictions. Heat, water, sewer and garbage is paid.



Finishes, colors, layouts and location at the property varies from unit to unit.



Prices, specials and availability are subject to change without notice.



To take a virtual tour of the 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit, click the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XvBhcb4TXAk



To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com from here, you can schedule an on-line appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule an appointment! We look forward to hearing from you!



Rental Terms: Rent: $649, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $400, Available Now



Contact us to schedule a showing.