All apartments in Sioux Falls
Find more places like 412 North Spring Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sioux Falls, SD
/
412 North Spring Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 12:49 PM

412 North Spring Avenue

412 North Spring Avenue · (605) 644-7282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sioux Falls
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

412 North Spring Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
North End West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
$300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT AND $625 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE, Call us today to see if we may have an additional rent special for you!

The Spring Street Apartments are located near downtown Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers and more! The property features 1 bedroom units, each have their own individual entrance. The windows are large and allow lots of natural light. The bedrooms not only allow lots of natural light, they feature a double closet and a window A/C to keep you cool on those hot, sticky nights!

Landlord pays water, sewer, garbage and heat with a $25 base utility fee.

Finishes, colors, layouts and location at property varies from unit to unit.

Amenities:
*Close to downtown Sioux Falls
*Close to all the action! Shopping, dining, schools, medical centers and more!
*Individual entrances
*Spacious 1 bedroom units
*Lots of natural light
*Window A/C in main living area and bedroom
*Double closet in bedroom
*Refrigerator
*Stove Range

Prices, specials and availability are subject to change without notice.

To take a virtual tour of the one bedroom units, click on the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Vk4fZKhjaqZ

To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com From here, you can schedule an on-line appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule an appointment! We look forward to hearing from you!

Rental Terms: Rent: $625, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 North Spring Avenue have any available units?
412 North Spring Avenue has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
Is 412 North Spring Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
412 North Spring Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 North Spring Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 412 North Spring Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sioux Falls.
Does 412 North Spring Avenue offer parking?
No, 412 North Spring Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 412 North Spring Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 North Spring Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 North Spring Avenue have a pool?
No, 412 North Spring Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 412 North Spring Avenue have accessible units?
No, 412 North Spring Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 412 North Spring Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 North Spring Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 North Spring Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 412 North Spring Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 412 North Spring Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oakmont Estates
1301 E Northstar Ln
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
West 41st Street Commons
3230 S Ronsiek Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Cottage West Twin Homes
4604 W Cottage Trl
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
The Meadows on Graystone
5509 S Graystone Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Prairie Winds Apartments
6000 West 43rd Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Royal Oak Apartments
4902 S Oxbow Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Washington Heights Townhomes
4708 E. 6th St
Sioux Falls, SD 57110
West Briar Commons
2805 S Hidden Pl
Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Similar Pages

Sioux Falls 1 BedroomsSioux Falls 2 Bedrooms
Sioux Falls Apartments with ParkingSioux Falls Dog Friendly Apartments
Sioux Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Technical InstituteAugustana University
University of Sioux Falls
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity