412 North Spring Avenue

$300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT AND $625 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE, Call us today to see if we may have an additional rent special for you!



The Spring Street Apartments are located near downtown Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers and more! The property features 1 bedroom units, each have their own individual entrance. The windows are large and allow lots of natural light. The bedrooms not only allow lots of natural light, they feature a double closet and a window A/C to keep you cool on those hot, sticky nights!



Landlord pays water, sewer, garbage and heat with a $25 base utility fee.



Finishes, colors, layouts and location at property varies from unit to unit.



Amenities:

*Close to downtown Sioux Falls

*Close to all the action! Shopping, dining, schools, medical centers and more!

*Individual entrances

*Spacious 1 bedroom units

*Lots of natural light

*Window A/C in main living area and bedroom

*Double closet in bedroom

*Refrigerator

*Stove Range



Prices, specials and availability are subject to change without notice.



To take a virtual tour of the one bedroom units, click on the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Vk4fZKhjaqZ



To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com From here, you can schedule an on-line appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule an appointment! We look forward to hearing from you!



Rental Terms: Rent: $625, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

