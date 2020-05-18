3510 South Sertoma Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

WE WILL PAY FOR UP TO $300 OF YOUR MOVE (SOME RESTRICTIONS APPLY) or TAKE $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT, Call us today to see if we may have an additional rent special for you!



Amenities:

*Great Neighborhood!

*Close to area dining, shopping, schools, & much more!!

*Two Spacious Bedrooms

*Lots of cabinets and countertop space

*Dining area off of Kitchen

*Kitchen that is fully equipped- dishwasher, stove, refrigerator

*Full Sized Washer and Dryer

*Single Stall Garage Included

*Heat, Water, Sewer & Garbage Paid

*We are Pet Friendly with some Restrictions



Pheasant View does have Income Guideline Restrictions.



Prices, rent specials & availability are subject to change without notice. Finishes, colors and location at the property vary from unit to unit. All finishes are high end!



To schedule a showing or submit an application, you can go to our website at www.charismaproperties.com. You can also call our office at 605-271-4663 to schedule a showing or to speak to a leasing agent.



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY CHARISMA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, INC.



Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.