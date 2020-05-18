All apartments in Sioux Falls
Find more places like 3510 South Sertoma Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sioux Falls, SD
/
3510 South Sertoma Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:50 PM

3510 South Sertoma Avenue

3510 South Sertoma Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sioux Falls
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3510 South Sertoma Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WE WILL PAY FOR UP TO $300 OF YOUR MOVE (SOME RESTRICTIONS APPLY) or TAKE $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT, Call us today to see if we may have an additional rent special for you!

Amenities:
*Great Neighborhood!
*Close to area dining, shopping, schools, & much more!!
*Two Spacious Bedrooms
*Lots of cabinets and countertop space
*Dining area off of Kitchen
*Kitchen that is fully equipped- dishwasher, stove, refrigerator
*Full Sized Washer and Dryer
*Single Stall Garage Included
*Heat, Water, Sewer & Garbage Paid
*We are Pet Friendly with some Restrictions

Pheasant View does have Income Guideline Restrictions.

Prices, rent specials & availability are subject to change without notice. Finishes, colors and location at the property vary from unit to unit. All finishes are high end!

To schedule a showing or submit an application, you can go to our website at www.charismaproperties.com. You can also call our office at 605-271-4663 to schedule a showing or to speak to a leasing agent.

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY CHARISMA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, INC.

Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 South Sertoma Avenue have any available units?
3510 South Sertoma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sioux Falls, SD.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 South Sertoma Avenue have?
Some of 3510 South Sertoma Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 South Sertoma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3510 South Sertoma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 South Sertoma Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 South Sertoma Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3510 South Sertoma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3510 South Sertoma Avenue offers parking.
Does 3510 South Sertoma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3510 South Sertoma Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 South Sertoma Avenue have a pool?
No, 3510 South Sertoma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3510 South Sertoma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3510 South Sertoma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 South Sertoma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3510 South Sertoma Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Heights Apartments
4908 West Saint James Drive
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
The Cascade at Falls Park
701 N Phillips Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Cottage West Twin Homes
4604 W Cottage Trl
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Oakwood Estates
3300 W 53rd St
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
The Concorde Apartments
2809 W 33rd St
Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Uptown Exchange Lofts
522 N Main Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Prairie Winds Apartments
6000 West 43rd Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Diamond Field
4003 S Grand Slam Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57110

Similar Pages

Sioux Falls 1 BedroomsSioux Falls 2 Bedrooms
Sioux Falls Apartments with ParkingSioux Falls Dog Friendly Apartments
Sioux Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Technical InstituteAugustana University
University of Sioux Falls