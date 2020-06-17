All apartments in Sioux Falls
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

223 N. Spring Ave.

223 North Spring Avenue · (605) 351-3601
Location

223 North Spring Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Axtell Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 223 N. Spring Ave. · Avail. Aug 1

$865

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
223 N. Spring Ave. Available 08/01/20 Downtown 3 bed 1 bath duplex full of character! - Large 3 bed 1 bath duplex full of historic charm! Hardwood floors, beautiful staircase, charming built ins, and large living space! All bedrooms upstairs! Right downtown near the Cathedral. Must see! Newly remodeled and renovated ready for the next tenant! Private laundry in basement.

Rent - $865/month
Deposit - $865
Rental application/screening fee - $35
Tenant pays electric, gas, and garbage
Renter's insurance required

No felons

Small-medium pets (dogs under 50 lbs full grown) are negotiable (no cats - strict) and requires a $250 non-refundable pet deposit

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 N. Spring Ave. have any available units?
223 N. Spring Ave. has a unit available for $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 N. Spring Ave. have?
Some of 223 N. Spring Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 N. Spring Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
223 N. Spring Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 N. Spring Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 N. Spring Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 223 N. Spring Ave. offer parking?
No, 223 N. Spring Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 223 N. Spring Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 N. Spring Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 N. Spring Ave. have a pool?
No, 223 N. Spring Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 223 N. Spring Ave. have accessible units?
No, 223 N. Spring Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 223 N. Spring Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 N. Spring Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
