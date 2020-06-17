Amenities
223 N. Spring Ave. Available 08/01/20 Downtown 3 bed 1 bath duplex full of character! - Large 3 bed 1 bath duplex full of historic charm! Hardwood floors, beautiful staircase, charming built ins, and large living space! All bedrooms upstairs! Right downtown near the Cathedral. Must see! Newly remodeled and renovated ready for the next tenant! Private laundry in basement.
Rent - $865/month
Deposit - $865
Rental application/screening fee - $35
Tenant pays electric, gas, and garbage
Renter's insurance required
No felons
Small-medium pets (dogs under 50 lbs full grown) are negotiable (no cats - strict) and requires a $250 non-refundable pet deposit
