112 South Garfield Avenue

$300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $610+ $25 BASE UTILITY FEE FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!!



This spacious 1 bedroom unit is located in northwest Sioux Falls near area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers, and more. This unit features ample closet and storage space with plenty of living space. The kitchen has a dining area off the living room. This is unit has a lot of natural light throughout.



The unit has window air conditioning with the water, sewer, and garbage paid. We are pet friendly with some restrictions. Garages are available to rent for $35 per month.



Finishes, colors, layouts, and floor levels may vary from unit to unit.



Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.



Rental Terms: Rent: $610, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $500, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

