Sioux Falls, SD
112 South Garfield Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 12:49 PM

112 South Garfield Avenue

112 South Garfield Avenue · (605) 644-7282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

112 South Garfield Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Emerson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$610

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $610+ $25 BASE UTILITY FEE FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!!

This spacious 1 bedroom unit is located in northwest Sioux Falls near area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers, and more. This unit features ample closet and storage space with plenty of living space. The kitchen has a dining area off the living room. This is unit has a lot of natural light throughout.

The unit has window air conditioning with the water, sewer, and garbage paid. We are pet friendly with some restrictions. Garages are available to rent for $35 per month.

Finishes, colors, layouts, and floor levels may vary from unit to unit.

Amenities:
-Near area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers and more
- Newly Remodeled Units
- Community Laundry Onsite
-Off-Street Parking plus garages available for rent
-Window air conditioning
-Controlled Access
-Spacious kitchen with lots of natural lighting
-Spacious One Bedroom
-Ample closet and storage space
-Water, sewer, and garbage paid with $25 base utility fee

Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.

To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an online appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-4663 to schedule an appointment. We look forward to hearing from you!

Rental Terms: Rent: $610, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $500, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 South Garfield Avenue have any available units?
112 South Garfield Avenue has a unit available for $610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 South Garfield Avenue have?
Some of 112 South Garfield Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 South Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
112 South Garfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 South Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 South Garfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 112 South Garfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 112 South Garfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 112 South Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 South Garfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 South Garfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 112 South Garfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 112 South Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 112 South Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 112 South Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 South Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
