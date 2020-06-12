Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:48 PM

22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rapid City, SD

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:00pm
15 Units Available
Homestead Garden
4801 Homestead St, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1332 sqft
Homestead Garden Apartments offers spacious, comfortable living at a competitive price.
1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:57pm
16 Units Available
Canyon Lake
3741 Canyon Lake Dr, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$855
925 sqft
Canyon Lake Apartments are one of Rapid City's premier apartment communities. Our industry-leading amenities will help you settle in easily.
1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
7 Units Available
Alps Park
1800 Shaver St, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1340 sqft
Beautiful community located in Rapid City. Impressive views of the Black Hills and slopes. On-site amenities include fitness center, community room and sauna. Balconies or patios, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Pines at Rapid City
4924 Shelby Ave., Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1328 sqft
Pines at Rapid is a new 124-apartment community located in the "Gateway to the Black Hills" in Rapid City, South Dakota.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 E Texas St
103 East Texas Street, Rapid City, SD
4 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | ATTACHED GARAGE | 2 Year Lease | SOUTH RAPID CITY - Take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home Kahler Property Management has to offer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3930 Park Dr
3930 Park Drive, Rapid City, SD
**APPLICATION PENDING** 4 BEDROOM | 3 BATH | TOWNHOME | GARAGE | WEST SIDE - Kahler Property Management is offering this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath split level townhome located on the west side of Rapid City.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1502 Brentwood St
1502 Brentwood Street, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1760 sqft
1502 Brentwood St Available 07/10/20 3 BEDROOM | 1 BATH | FENCED YARD | NORTH RAPID CITY - Spacious ranch style home on the north side of Rapid City that features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, private fenced back yard, and gas heat.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3510 Maple Ave
3510 Maple Avenue, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3510 Maple Ave Available 07/15/20 Southside Home Available - This quiet southside home is perfect for any rental. Featuring three bedrooms, one bath, a nice sized kitchen, one stall garage and a large fenced yard you are sure to love this gem.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
420 Columbus St.
420 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD
420 Columbus St. Available 08/01/20 Available Summer 2020 - Spacious floor plan that is conveniently located close to the downtown area. Tenants pay gas and electric; water, sewer and garbage are provided.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
625 Fairmont Place
625 Fairmont Place, Rapid City, SD
Great 4Bdrm, 2Bath House - Close to the Hospital - This four (4) bedroom, two (2) bath house is clean and in excellent condition! With an upstairs living room, dining area, downstairs family room, laundry room, & storage area, there is plenty of

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3934 Park Dr
3934 Park Drive, Rapid City, SD
3934 Park Dr Available 06/21/20 4 BEDROOM | 3 BATH | TOWNHOME | GARAGE | WEST SIDE - Kahler Property Management is offering this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath split level townhome located on the west side of Rapid City.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2119 Rena
2119 Rena Pl, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available May 2019 - Looking for a nice house in a quite neighborhood? This 3 bedroom house is nestled in the south side of Rapid City near parks, schools, shopping, and downtown.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2428 Holiday Ln
2428 Holiday Lane, Rapid City, SD
Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2218 Hoefer Ave
2218 Hoefer Avenue, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
One Level Living - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room and a family room all on one level. One car garage with a big fenced back yard. Hardwood floors, separate laundry room and a cute covered porch in front. Close to Robbinsdale Schools and Park.
1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1227 Kodiak Dr
1227 Kodiak Dr, Box Elder, SD
1227 Kodiak Dr Available 08/01/20 Newer Home for Rent - This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home built in 2018 can be called your home as soon as August 1st.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2577 Leola Ln
2577 Leola Lane, Rapid Valley, SD
2577 Leola Ln Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home for Rent in the Valley - Big split foyer 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage home for rent . Located in Rapid Valley close to elementary school.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1224 Pennington Street
1224 Pennington Street, Rapid Valley, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1332 sqft
3Bdrm House with 1Stall Garage: Quiet Neighborhood - 12month Lease - Enjoy this 3 bedroom, 1 bath house located in a great location in Rapid Valley a short drive from Ellsworth AFB and East Middle School.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
34 Melano St
34 Melano Street, Pennington County, SD
**APPLICATION PENDING** 4 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | GARAGE | SPLIT LEVEL HOUSE - This 1,740 Sq. Ft., split level home was built in 2010 and is located North of Lowe's in Rapid City.
1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6316 Northdale Dr
6316 Northdale Drive, Blackhawk, SD
6316 Northdale Dr Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Remodeled 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom, oversized one car garage and a shed.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
304 Grandeur Lane
304 Grandeur Lane, Box Elder, SD
304 Grandeur Lane Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - This updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home boasts tons of updates and new fixtures. The owners have recently painted and installed new lighting fixtures throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
357 Big Badger Dr.
357 Big Badger Drive, Box Elder, SD
357 Big Badger Dr. Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom Home for Rent - 4 Bedroom, 3 full bathroom and oversize 2 car garage. The upper floor has an open floor plan, with a stone gas fireplace in the living room .

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
302 Bear Tooth Dr
302 Bear Tooth Drive, Box Elder, SD
Large 5bedroom, 2Bath Split Level Home - Large 5Bed/2Ba Split-Level in new Cheyenne Pass subdivision! Take advantage of this home's great layout by walking directly inside from a massive 3 car garage, into an open-concept layout with a sliding glass

June 2020 Rapid City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rapid City Rent Report. Rapid City rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rapid City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Rapid City rents increased slightly over the past month

Rapid City rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rapid City stand at $647 for a one-bedroom apartment and $846 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Rapid City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rapid City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Rapid City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rapid City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rapid City's median two-bedroom rent of $846 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Rapid City.
    • While Rapid City's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rapid City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Rapid City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

