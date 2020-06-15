All apartments in Rapid City
2428 Holiday Ln
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

2428 Holiday Ln

2428 Holiday Lane · (605) 721-9095
Location

2428 Holiday Lane, Rapid City, SD 57702

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2428 Holiday Ln · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home - Located off Sheridan Lake Rd, this home features stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood flooring, kitchen island seating, two car garage, living room AND family room areas, electric fireplace and four spacious bedrooms. Master has its own full bath, half bath off kitchen area (great when you have guests), and other full bath is downstairs with two of the four bedrooms. Bar sink and plenty of storage downstairs off the family room. Great school district. $2295.+utilities. $2295 security deposit. No pets, no smoking. Please call (605) 721-9095 or visit ccpropertymgmt.com for a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4531547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 Holiday Ln have any available units?
2428 Holiday Ln has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rapid City, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rapid City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2428 Holiday Ln have?
Some of 2428 Holiday Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 Holiday Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2428 Holiday Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 Holiday Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2428 Holiday Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rapid City.
Does 2428 Holiday Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2428 Holiday Ln does offer parking.
Does 2428 Holiday Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 Holiday Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 Holiday Ln have a pool?
No, 2428 Holiday Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2428 Holiday Ln have accessible units?
No, 2428 Holiday Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 Holiday Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2428 Holiday Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
