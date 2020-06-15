2428 Holiday Ln

Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home - Located off Sheridan Lake Rd, this home features stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood flooring, kitchen island seating, two car garage, living room AND family room areas, electric fireplace and four spacious bedrooms. Master has its own full bath, half bath off kitchen area (great when you have guests), and other full bath is downstairs with two of the four bedrooms. Bar sink and plenty of storage downstairs off the family room. Great school district. $2295.+utilities. $2295 security deposit. No pets, no smoking. Please call (605) 721-9095 or visit ccpropertymgmt.com for a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4531547)