Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

213 N. 44th

213 North 44th Street · (605) 343-7525
Location

213 North 44th Street, Rapid City, SD 57702

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213 N. 44th · Avail. Jul 24

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
213 N. 44th Available 07/24/20 **APPLICATION PENDING** 2 BEDROOMS | 1 BATH | FENCED BACK YARD | WEST RAPID - Come take a look at this adorable bungalow style home that is located in west Rapid City. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and has a fenced back yard.

Sorry, NO PETS!
All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!
Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.

To ensure accuracy of this listing, please visit Kahler Property Management's website at www.kahlerpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 N. 44th have any available units?
213 N. 44th has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rapid City, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rapid City Rent Report.
Is 213 N. 44th currently offering any rent specials?
213 N. 44th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 N. 44th pet-friendly?
No, 213 N. 44th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rapid City.
Does 213 N. 44th offer parking?
No, 213 N. 44th does not offer parking.
Does 213 N. 44th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 N. 44th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 N. 44th have a pool?
No, 213 N. 44th does not have a pool.
Does 213 N. 44th have accessible units?
No, 213 N. 44th does not have accessible units.
Does 213 N. 44th have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 N. 44th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 N. 44th have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 N. 44th does not have units with air conditioning.
