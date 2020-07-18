Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

213 N. 44th Available 07/24/20 **APPLICATION PENDING** 2 BEDROOMS | 1 BATH | FENCED BACK YARD | WEST RAPID - Come take a look at this adorable bungalow style home that is located in west Rapid City. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and has a fenced back yard.



Sorry, NO PETS!

All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.



To ensure accuracy of this listing, please visit Kahler Property Management's website at www.kahlerpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5886063)