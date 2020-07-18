1227 South Street

Amenities

WestBlvd Area - 2 BR, 1 Bath Duplex Apartment, Main Level - Charming & Clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath, main level apartment with 1stall oversized garage. Beautiful views in the West Blvd area. 850 SF living space. Shared laundry on lower level. Roomy kitchen with lots of cupboard space. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, and microwave. Water/Sewer/Garbage and internet included in rent. Gas and electricity are tenant's responsibility. Pet friendly for 1 small dog or cat with a modest rent increase and refundable pet deposit. This property is managed by a reliable and responsive property management company. Credit check, income verification, and rental references are required with rental application.



Call or text to schedule a showing:



ACE Property Management.com

GoACEpropertymanagement.com

605-415-1026



Applications subject to credit & background check, income verification and rental references check.



Rent: $1,200/month after lease discounts

Lease term: 1 Year

Application Fee: $45/Tenant

Refundable Security Deposit: $1,200



