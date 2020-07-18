All apartments in Rapid City
1227 South Street
1227 South Street

1227 South Street · (605) 415-1026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1227 South Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1227 South Street Unit #1 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
WestBlvd Area - 2 BR, 1 Bath Duplex Apartment, Main Level - Charming & Clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath, main level apartment with 1stall oversized garage. Beautiful views in the West Blvd area. 850 SF living space. Shared laundry on lower level. Roomy kitchen with lots of cupboard space. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, and microwave. Water/Sewer/Garbage and internet included in rent. Gas and electricity are tenant's responsibility. Pet friendly for 1 small dog or cat with a modest rent increase and refundable pet deposit. This property is managed by a reliable and responsive property management company. Credit check, income verification, and rental references are required with rental application.

Call or text to schedule a showing:

ACE Property Management.com
GoACEpropertymanagement.com
605-415-1026

Applications subject to credit & background check, income verification and rental references check.

Rent: $1,200/month after lease discounts
Lease term: 1 Year
Application Fee: $45/Tenant
Refundable Security Deposit: $1,200

(RLNE5899541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 South Street have any available units?
1227 South Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rapid City, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rapid City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1227 South Street have?
Some of 1227 South Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
1227 South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 South Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1227 South Street is pet friendly.
Does 1227 South Street offer parking?
Yes, 1227 South Street offers parking.
Does 1227 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 South Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 South Street have a pool?
No, 1227 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 1227 South Street have accessible units?
No, 1227 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 South Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1227 South Street does not have units with dishwashers.
