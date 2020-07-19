All apartments in Rapid City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1220 City Springs #5

1220 City Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

1220 City Springs Road, Rapid City, SD 57702

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1220 City Springs #5 Available 09/10/20 **APPLICATION PENDING** WEST SIDE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH MAINTENANCE FREE CONDO - This second floor condo is located in Kirkwood Condos located in west Rapid City. The property was built in 2004 and consists of 1,305 Sq. Ft. Some features of this condo include a double garage and one assigned outside parking space, provided washer and dryer, central air, use of the HOA pool and provided lawn care/snow removal. Tenants are responsible for electricity and natural gas. This home is pet free and smoke free.

To ensure accuracy view this listing on KPM’s website at www.rapid-city-rentals.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 City Springs #5 have any available units?
1220 City Springs #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rapid City, SD.
How much is rent in Rapid City, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rapid City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 City Springs #5 have?
Some of 1220 City Springs #5's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 City Springs #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1220 City Springs #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 City Springs #5 pet-friendly?
No, 1220 City Springs #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rapid City.
Does 1220 City Springs #5 offer parking?
Yes, 1220 City Springs #5 offers parking.
Does 1220 City Springs #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 City Springs #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 City Springs #5 have a pool?
Yes, 1220 City Springs #5 has a pool.
Does 1220 City Springs #5 have accessible units?
No, 1220 City Springs #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 City Springs #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 City Springs #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
