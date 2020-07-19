Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage

1220 City Springs #5 Available 09/10/20 **APPLICATION PENDING** WEST SIDE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH MAINTENANCE FREE CONDO - This second floor condo is located in Kirkwood Condos located in west Rapid City. The property was built in 2004 and consists of 1,305 Sq. Ft. Some features of this condo include a double garage and one assigned outside parking space, provided washer and dryer, central air, use of the HOA pool and provided lawn care/snow removal. Tenants are responsible for electricity and natural gas. This home is pet free and smoke free.



To ensure accuracy view this listing on KPM’s website at www.rapid-city-rentals.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914061)