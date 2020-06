Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

112 Aloha Dr Available 05/20/20 Freshly updated 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home - Freshly updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home! This home has a great formal living room as you walk in that leads to an open eat in kitchen. Split bedroom floor plan that features a Master Suite on one side of the home and the additional 3 bedrooms on the other. Beautiful sunroom with brand new carpet and windows overlook a large fenced in back yard. This home is a Must See!

Sorry, no pets.

Will be occupied until May 20th.

Welcome Elementary Inglewood Middle Carolina High School

Agent- Becca Gaines



(RLNE4276858)